Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel has reached a ‘first major agreement’ for his next move, according to reports.

Last week, 15-year-old Gabriel sent shockwaves around the footballing world by informing Man Utd that he wants to leave the Premier League giants.

The talented teeneager will turn 16 next month, at which point he will be able to leave Man Utd and join any of the top European teams.

Gabriel has been earmarked as a future star of world football, but it is still hard to argue that he is not being poorly treated because there is already too much noise surrounding his career.

Regardless, though, his exit would be a bad look for Man Utd, and we have reported that club chiefs have been working hard to make Gabriel change his mind about leaving the Premier League giants.

However, there have been signs that Man Utd are ready to give up, with it reported this week that they are making a move for a £16m starlet as a potential replacement.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Gabriel and his representatives have made the ‘final deicison’ to leave Man Utd and they have ‘no intention’ of signing a new contract to keep him at the club after he turns 16.

On their part, Man Utd’s hierarchy are said to have ‘accepted’ this outcome in the knowledge that there is ‘no going back’ with Gabriel.

JJ Gabriel ‘reaches major agreement’ for next move

Regarding his next move, the report says Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are the main clubs in the running to sign him.

Though it is also said that he and his team have ‘reached a first major agreement’ that a move to Spain would be best for his development. He reportedly has a ‘special fondness’ for Barcelona, though he has also ‘flirted’ with Real Madrid.

Last week, it emerged that Gabriel travelled to Spain to potentially hold talks with Barcelona and/or Real Madrid, but Romano later revealed the truth on his trip.

Speaking over the weekend, Romano explained: “My information is that JJ Gabriel has not held direct talks with Barcelona in person.

He continued: “The camp of JJ Gabriel are having conversations with clubs.

“I told you in all my videos this week that Real Madrid, Barcelona and more clubs. Spain is more than likely, but there are other clubs in the race.

“This is the situation, it’s not that JJ Gabriel travelled to Barcelona to negotiate directly with Barca, personally with Barca, or to sign with Barca.

“That’s not the case. They are talking, the camp of the player, his family, his representatives, to discuss about the future,

“Conversations, talks, but it’s not the player flying to talk to Barcelona because otherwise it looks like first of all that the player is directly involved, and at the moment, not yet, we’re not at that stage.

“And also, at the moment the player is waiting to understand which club is going to be the best solution for his future.

“I will tell you more on JJ Gabriel in the next days, but we’re not yet at the stage of the player travelling to close the deal, not yet.”