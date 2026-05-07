Manchester United have entered the growing list of admirers for Kodai Sano, with TEAMtalk understanding the NEC Nijmegen midfielder has been earmarked as a player of “huge potential” by recruitment staff.

The 22-year-old, who made his full debut for Japan last summer, has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Eredivisie this season, playing a key role in NEC Nijmegen’s unlikely push towards the Champions League places.

Sano, who joined from Fagiano Okayama last summer, has adapted seamlessly to European football.

Operating primarily as an attacking central midfielder, while also showing the versatility to play across the middle, he has already contributed 10 goal contributions in his debut campaign.

His rapid rise did not go unnoticed in January, when Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest all registered interest.

Sources understand that the trio of Premier League sides remains firmly in the mix, particularly as each club faces the prospect of losing key midfielders over the summer, namely Man Utd targets Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

However, the race for Sano is quickly expanding.

DON’T MISS: Potential Casemiro replacement at Man Utd involved in training ground fight that ‘spread like wildfire’

Man Utd face transfer battle for classy Nijmegen star

Indeed, sources indicate the midfielder has quietly attracted attention from a wide range of clubs across Europe and we are told he is seen a player of “huge potential” by recruitment staff at more than one Premier League club.

We can reveal that Man Utd are now among those most intrigued by his development and composure at the top level, as they prepare for life without Casemiro, while other midfield exits could follow, including the likes of flop signing Manuel Ugarte.

However, we are told there are other leading clubs, aside from the Red Devils, that see Saino as an intriguing option.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

We understand Chelsea owners BlueCo and the dominant force that is City Football Group – who include Manchester City amongst their cohort – have also watched Saino.

Further interest is being shown from Ajax, Feyenoord and leading Bundesliga sides including RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

In Spain, Real Sociedad and Real Betis are also tracking his progress, while Monaco and Lyon are among those monitoring him in Ligue 1.