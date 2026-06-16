Man Utd explode into race for £60m Germany star in double midfield upgrade as £50m winger deal ignites

Manchester United have reportedly joined the mix to sign a Germany World Cup star who made a huge impression in his country’s opening group game, while an electric new winger could be Old Trafford bound.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen across all areas of Michael Carrick’s squad following their return to the Champions League ahead of the 2026/27 season.

A deal for Brazil international midfielder Ederson is on the brink of being finalised, but according to the latest reports Man Utd are not done when it comes to adding more numbers to their engine room.

Dortmund star emerges on Man Utd radar

Casemiro’s departure and the expected exit of Mauel Ugarte will leave the Red Devils short on options in midfield, even with the addition of Atalanta star Ederson.

And now a report from Sky Sports Germany suggests the club have joined the race for Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated star Felix Nmecha this summer.

The 25-year-old has impressed since joining the Bundesliga outfit back in 2023, becoming a regular feature and catching the eye of the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the process.

The Germany international actually came through City’s academy, but made just three senior appearances before heading to Wolfsburg.

He’s come a long way since then, however, with Nmecha scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 112 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions while occupying the No.6 and No.8 roles at Signal Iduna Park.

The reports states that Dortmund are intent on keeping the player for at least another season, given that he is under contract until 2030.

It’s also claimed that Nmecha does have a release clause in the region of £60.5million that doesn’t become active until next summer at the earliest.

Any deal this summer is likely to eclipse that, due to Dortmund’s stance, with United looking like they are now in the running for a player who opened the scoring for Germany in their thumping World Cup win over Curaçao on Sunday.

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Man Utd chasing second West Ham star

United, meanwhile, have taken the first step towards signing a West Ham winger in a deal projected to cost £50m, according to the latest reports.

The Red Devils have already been chasing £80m Hammers midfielder Mateus Fernandes but, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, they are keen on a second London Stadium raid in the shape of electric attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The Netherlands international is valued at £50m and per Ornstein, Man Utd not only adore the 24-year-old, but have acted on that interest by enquiring over a potential deal.

He wrote for The Athletic: “An eye-catching performer at the World Cup so far has been Crysencio Summerville, who hit a superb goal for the Netherlands in their 2-2 draw against Japan.

“Summerville arrived at the tournament soon after suffering relegation from the Premier League with West Ham United — however, that does not appear to have affected his performance levels.

“Nor has it dissuaded suitors from considering the 24-year-old as a potential signing in the transfer market; in fact, it may have made him a more appealing candidate.

“One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position.

“United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.

‘”Much will depend on the future of Marcus Rashford, given that Barcelona did not activate the €30m buy option in his season-long loan (it expired on Monday).”

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Fulham star tipped for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United are considering a move to bring Sander Berge to Old Trafford, according to a reliable source, as previous links between the Fulham midfielder and Liverpool come to light.

With the Ederson deal almost done, United are still in the market for another midfielder, with The Athletic reporting that Fulham and Norway international midfielder Berge is now being considered by INEOS.

Berge has established himself as one of the most consistent and most reliable defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

A regular for Fulham, Berge, who is part of the Norway squad at the 2026 World Cup, is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2029, with the Premier League outfit having the option to extend it by another year.

The Athletic has stated: “Fulham midfielder Sander Berge is another player that United are now running the rule over as an option.

“United considered Berge in 2024 when he left Burnley for Fulham, and he has a chance to cap an impressive season at his first World Cup with Norway.

“Fulham would want to make a profit on the £25m they paid two years ago.”