Manchester United have reportedly joined a growing list of Premier League sides interested in Torino star Vanja Milinkovic-Savic amid the uncertainty over Andre Onana’s future.

Ever since Man Utd allowed David de Gea to leave the club as a free agent in 2023, the goalkeeping position at Old Trafford has regularly been under scrutiny.

The jury appears to still be out on Onana after a number of costly errors, and backup option Altay Bayindir has flattered to deceive on occasion – particularly in his side’s 4-1 loss at Newcastle United last weekend.

Now, the Red Devils have been linked with Milinkovic-Savic, who is enjoying the best season of his career at the Serie A outfit.

According to La Stampa, via CuoreToro, United are interested in signing the 6ft 8in stopper, who is said to have a €20 million (£17m) release clause – which is valid until the end of July 2025.

Manchester City and Chelsea have also been credited with interest in the 28-year-old, whose contract runs until 2026 but Torino reportedly have an option to extend that by a further year.

Man Utd’s stance on signing Serbian

The report adds that United have set a price tag for Milinkovic-Savic, who has kept nine clean sheets in 31 Serie A appearances this season and conceded just 34 goals.

While Torino want at least €20m for the Serbian international, the Red Devils are said to value him at just €12m (£10m) right now. That could cause some friction if they were to move for the big stopper.

Back at United, reports suggest Onana, 29, will be monitored in the remaining games of the season by head coach Ruben Amorim as they look to make a decision on his future at the club.

After his two mistakes against Lyon, the Portuguese said on the Cameroonian: “If you look at the season I’ve made more mistakes than them during these last games and during these last months.

“There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him, so the most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.”

Whether he trusts in him for next season remains to be seen.

Who is Vanja Milinkovic-Savic?

By Samuel Bannister

November 2015: Man Utd release Milinkovic-Savic after he failed to get a UK work permit. He agrees a contract with Lechia Gdansk, effective from January 2016.

January 2017: Torino agree a deal to sign Milinkovic-Savic in advance of the summer 2017 transfer window, meaning he will follow his brother Sergej (playing for Lazio) to Italy.

December 2017: On just his second competitive appearance for Torino, a few weeks after his debut, Milinkovic-Savic saves a penalty against Roma’s Edin Dzeko in the Coppa Italia.

May 2018: Milinkovic-Savic makes his Serie A debut on the final day of the season.

July 2018: Milinkovic-Savic signs for fellow Serie A side SPAL on loan.

January 2019: After only three appearances, his SPAL loan is terminated and he drops into Serie B for a six-month spell with Ascoli.

June 2019: Milinkovic-Savic moves to Belgium, joining Standard Liege on loan with an option to buy.

December 2020: After not being bought by Standard, Milinkovic-Savic makes his first Serie A appearance since returning to Torino.

April 2021: Milinkovic-Savic keeps his first Serie A clean sheet.

June 2021: Torino award Milinkovic-Savic a new contract and he goes on to finally become their no.1 after the departure of Salvatore Sirigu.

November 2021: Milinkovic-Savic earns his senior international debut for Serbia.

November 2022: Serbia pick Milinkovic-Savic for their World Cup squad and he starts all three of their group stage matches.

June 2023: Milinkovic-Savic completes an ever-present season in Serie A, in which he only conceded 41 goals from 38 games.

December 2023: Milinkovic-Savic makes his 100th appearance for Torino.

August 2024: Milinkovic-Savic saves a last-minute penalty by Mario Pasalic to preserve Torino’s win against Atalanta.

August/September 2024: Milinkovic-Savic earns the player of the match award in consecutive appearances after keeping clean sheets against Venezia and Lecce.

December 2024: Milinkovic-Savic saves his second penalty of the season, against Bologna’s Santiago Castro.

January 2025: Torino draw their derby with Juventus 1-1, with Milinkovic-Savic making a season personal best of eight saves.

February 2025: For the second time this season, Milinkovic-Savic saves an Atalanta penalty (by Mateo Retegui) and later in the same month saves another by AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic.