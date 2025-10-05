Out-of-favour Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee will consider staying in the Premier League when he weighs up his next move, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

He has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United but may yet decide not to give up on cracking the English top flight. Alejandro Garnacho took a similar stance after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and made a move to Chelsea.

Potential landing spots for Zirkzee are unlikely to be at that level but Everton and West Ham United are among clubs set to be kept informed about his situation, TEAMtalk can reveal.

West Ham previously assessed him during David Moyes’ time at the club, and both they and Everton are expected to be in the market for additional attacking options in the new year.

Zirkzee was expected to leave Man Utd during the summer but was handed a late lifeline at Old Trafford. However, he has failed to make a meaningful impact and has spent much of the season on the bench.

The Dutchman is now starting to attract interest once again. Como are among the clubs monitoring him while Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked in the past. Given his previous success in Serie A, a return to Italy would make plenty of sense.

The player himself is beginning to consider his options, and that decision will be reinforced after he failed to earn any game time in the 2-0 win over Sunderland at home.

Sources indicate that intermediaries are to explore potential moves ahead of the January window, with both loan and permanent deals likely to be under consideration.

Zirkzee believes he has what it takes to succeed in English football but will carefully consider his next step.

Joshua Zirkzee set to be on the move

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed on September 12 that Ruben Amorim is already looking to replace Zirkzee in 2026.

Zirkzee fell down the pecking order following the summer arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Rasmus Hojlund left for Napoli, but United’s two other attacking recruits – Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha – can play at centre-forward too if required, leaving little room for Zirkzee.

The latter was signed for Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag in July 2024, joining United from Bologna for £36.5million.

However, doubt was immediately cast over the quality of the signing. Zirkzee is not a deadly goalscorer, instead seeing himself as a combination of a No 9 and No 10.

The 24-year-old got his United career off to a great start by scoring a late winner against Fulham on his debut last term, though that remains one of few memorable moments.

Zirkzee finished last season with just seven goals in 49 appearances, and his situation has gotten even worse this campaign.

