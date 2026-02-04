Manchester United look set to offload Joshua Zirkzee and a second star this summer, with reports outlining interest from two league-leading clubs.

Zirkzee, who cost Man Utd £36.5million in July 2024, has made 16 appearances for the Red Devils this season. However, he has only managed two goals and is low down on Michael Carrick’s pecking order. Benjamin Sesko is United’s first-choice striker, while Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are also capable of playing in the No 9 role.

Zirkzee was the subject of plenty of interest throughout the January transfer window. We revealed on January 27 that Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace had made shock enquiries for the Dutchman.

Juventus are long-term admirers of Zirkzee and they made a late approach, but United insisted they would not let him leave just hours before the transfer deadline.

Zirkzee will now see out the campaign at Old Trafford before likely moving on in the summer. According to Dutch source VI, PSV see Zirkzee as their ‘dream’ striker target and as a ‘perfect match’ for head coach Peter Bosz.

A return to the Netherlands could be enticing for the 24-year-old, as he has not played there since swapping Feyenoord’s academy for Bayern Munich in August 2017.

This is not the first time PSV have been linked with Zirkzee, as they were credited with strong interest in him back in August. Whether the Eredivisie leaders can meet United’s demands for the attacker remains to be seen.

Midfielder Manuel Ugarte could swiftly follow Zirkzee out of Old Trafford this summer. The i Paper have criticised Ugarte for causing ‘chaos’ whenever he is on the pitch.

The Uruguayan joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in a £50.5m deal in August 2024, though he has not lived up to expectations and is seemingly up for sale.

Turkish Football report that Super Lig leaders Galatasaray are in ‘talks’ with United over the signing of Ugarte, as their transfer window remains open until Friday.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Galatasaray ‘pushing’ for Man Utd agreement

Gala are ‘pushing to sign Ugarte on an initial loan with an option to buy’. The 24-year-old is ‘attracted’ by the opportunity to join one of Turkey’s biggest clubs and pick up regular starts.

Although, United are more likely to sanction Ugarte’s exit at the end of the season. That is because the English transfer window has already closed, meaning United would not be able to sign an immediate replacement.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on January 21 that Gala and Ajax had both seen approaches for Ugarte knocked back.

United interim boss Carrick has given the player more opportunities to impress than his predecessor, Ruben Amorim. However, Carrick will have no say over Ugarte’s long-term future if United appoint a different manager in the long run.

United selling the likes of Zirkzee and Ugarte would give them extra money to spend as they prepare for a blockbuster summer.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that United could kickstart four summer signings with a double swoop worth an incredible £186m.

Man Utd: Contract talks to start; Wolves star eyed

Meanwhile, our sources state that United are ready to begin contract talks with Kobbie Mainoo, whose situation has been completely changed by Carrick.

United are also in discussions over the potential signing of a Wolverhampton Wanderers talent.

They will have to put as much as £50m on the table to prise him away from Molineux, despite Wolves’ likely relegation.