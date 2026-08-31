Man Utd striker transfer collapses as Everton deal quickly agreed instead – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United striker, Joshua Zirkzee, has personally rejected a move to Fiorentina, with the Serie A side quickly agreeing a deal to sign an Everton frontman instead.

Zirkzee is open to leaving Man Utd in the final two days of the summer transfer window, and the Red Devils are equally willing to part ways.

United will sign a replacement for the Dutchman if he departs, and until recently, it had appeared Zirkzee was bound for Fiorentina.

They had offered to pay €5m to loan Zirkzee for the full campaign, with any agreement also containing an option to buy worth €30m.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Zirkzee has rejected Fiorentina who in turn, have quickly agreed a deal to sign Beto from Everton instead.

Late on Sunday night, Romano wrote on X: ‘Joshua Zirkzee has turned down a move to Fiorentina after €5m loan plus €30m buy option clause proposal sent to Manchester United on Wednesday.

‘Juventus have approached Man United tonight for Zirkzee as they did with Newcastle for [Nick] Woltemade, in case Jonathan David leaves.’

Romano then brought news of Fiorentina’s impending move for Beto, who is surplus to requirements on Merseyside ahead of the likely return of Richarlison from Tottenham.

Fiorentina signing Beto after Joshua Zirkzee rejection

The reporter added: ‘Fiorentina have reached verbal agreement with Everton to sign Beto, here we go! Deal in place with medical booked on Monday, as @SkySport reported. Beto said yes to Fiorentina.’

Providing further details on the timeframe in Beto’s switch as well as the transfer fee involved, Romano concluded: ‘Beto will travel to Florence on Monday morning for medical tests and contract signing.

‘Green light from Everton to the move at €17m fee on permanent deal.

‘#EFC approved the sale and will get new striker before the deadline.’

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