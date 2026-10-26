Man Utd: Respected journalist delivers SEVEN updates from Carrick ‘crisis talks’

Michael Carrick has come under intense pressure at Man Utd.

Man Utd have left Michael Carrick ‘in limbo’ and ‘unclear’ whether the head coach will take training on Tuesday morning, according to one respected journalist.

The Red Devils suffered their another defeat on Sunday when Bournemouth beat Carrick’s side 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

That result was hot on the heels of Man Utd‘s 4-1 loss against Serie A side Como in the Champions League in midweek, piling the pressure on Carrick.

Man Utd have now gone eight matches in all competitions without a win and there is speculation that the match against the Cherries could be his last as Red Devils head coach.

Red Devils sources expect Carrick to be dismissed as manager, TEAMtalk has been told, with Eddie Howe emerging as the leading contender to replace him at Old Trafford.

Julian Nagelsmann, Unai Emery and Antonio Conte are among the names to have been linked with replacing Carrick – but Man Utd have not yet sacked Carrick.

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The current Man Utd head coach was at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground on Monday as the club’s hierarchy held ‘crisis talks’ and now the Daily Mail‘s Chris Wheeler has give seven updates from the day.

Wheeler wrote on X: ‘CARRICK LATEST. Man Utd boss left in limbo. Spent 3hrs at Carrington today. Watched #mufc friendly v Hull City. Owners & execs in crisis talks. Players back for training on Tues. Unclear if Carrick will take session. Howe & Nagelsmann options.’

There have been reports that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox has been pushing Howe’s name, while director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is said to prefer ex-Germany and Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann.

Former Soccer Saturday host and current talkSPORT pundit Jeff Stelling has warned ex-Newcastle head coach Howe about taking the Man Utd job after other big names have failed.

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Stelling said on talkSPORT: “People are bandying around names. I mean, nobody’s got any idea, basically. But Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, they’re the ones that are coming up at the moment.

“But so many people have tried at this football club to take over as manager. Creditable manager after creditable manager has failed, when are they going to look at people like Jason Wilcox and say…

“I don’t want anybody to lose their job, by the way. But, ‘Actually, it’s not Michael Carrick who should be carrying the can for this.

“‘It’s Jason Wilcox, it’s Omar Berrada, it’s Jim Ratcliffe, the Glazers’.”