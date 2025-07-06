Man Utd to be offered Juventus star in Sancho exchange who Amorim likes ‘quite a bit’

Juventus are open to sending a star Ruben Amorim likes ‘quite a bit’ to Manchester United in a straight swap for Jadon Sancho, according to a report.

Sancho has no future at Old Trafford and is one of five players who recently informed the club they all want to leave. The others are Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

Sancho has spent 18 months of the last two years out on loan. His latest spell away with Chelsea contained a conditional obligation to buy worth roughly £25m that was triggered.

However, Chelsea retained the right to back out of the move and pay Man Utd a £5m penalty fee if they desired. After failing to convince Sancho to accept a pay-cut, the move was called off.

That’s left United scrambling to find a new buyer and Italian giant Juventus have quickly emerged as the prime candidate.

Juve have already established contact with Sancho and his camp. Per Eurosport.it the 25-year-old is now willing to accept a salary reduction in order to seal an exit.

Man Utd value Sancho at £25m and the latest from Corriere dello Sport states Juventus would be willing to match that demand, though in instalments and not up front and in full.

CdS also echoed claims Sancho has relaxed his salary demands and will accept a pay-cut.

An alternative deal type floated in the piece is a straight swap including former Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz…

Douglas Luiz and Jadon Sancho could trade places?

Luiz was among the Premier League’s finest central midfielders during his days at Villa Park, though his €50m switch to Turin has not worked out as intended.

Luiz was a bit-part player in his first season with Juventus and the club are prepared to cut his stay in Serie A short.

CdS stated Juventus ‘consider’ Luiz to be ‘on the way out’ and the ‘possibility of an equal exchange [for Sancho] remains open.’

Adding fuel to the fire is the claim United boss Amorim ‘likes, and quite a bit, Douglas Luiz.’

Signing a central midfielder is not believed to be a high priority for Man Utd this summer who are determined to overhaul their attacking ranks first.

Nevertheless, Christian Eriksen has departed via free agency and Casemiro is now well into his thirties.

Whether Man Utd would accept Luiz moving the other way in order to finally rid themselves of Sancho remains to be seen.

Of course, the alternative is holding out for a straight sale and as mentioned, Juventus are considering meeting United’s £25m asking price.

However, it’s stated a £25m bid would likely come in the form of instalments, meaning United’s spending power in the current window would only receive a minor boost.

