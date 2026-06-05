Manchester United have identified Brentford striker Igor Thiago as a surprise transfer target this summer, though any deal will set them back an eye-watering fee and any move will be entirely dependent on the departure of another Red Devils star.

A big summer of change is planned at Old Trafford as Man Utd look to build a squad capable of going deep in the Champions League and sustaining a Premier League title challenge; the latter is seen as the logical next step after Michael Carrick led them to a third-place finish.

To bring that dream to reality, co-owners INEOS are prepared to put in around £200m worth of new signings, while additional income can be generated by player sales, leading to what promises to be a fairly hefty shake-up of the squad.

The midfield is seen as a major area of investment. With Casemiro leaving and with the club willing to let Manuel Ugarte move on, United will look to sign at least two, and potentially three, new players for their engine room.

A deal for the first of these, Atalanta star Ederson, is rapidly hurtling towards a conclusion in what will be the first signing of the Carrick era.

But in addition to central midfielders, United are also in the market for a new left-back and a new centre-forward, despite only last summer investing a hefty £73m in Slovenian Benjamin Sesko.

Indeed, United want more competition for Sesko up front and are seeking to sign an experienced frontman who can take not just some of the weight off the 23-year-old’s shoulders, but also provide guidance and competition.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, United are ready to make an ‘exception’ to that hunt to sign an experienced striker and could instead turn to powerful Brentford star Thiago.

The 24-year-old finished the season just gone as the second top scorer in the Premier League, behind only Erling Haaland, netting 22 times in 38 games.

And according to Jacobs, the three-times capped Brazil striker is very much on United’s transfer agenda this summer, though any deal will likely cost them big and is also subject to the Red Devils moving on a second wantaway forward after Rasmus Hojlund…

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Man Utd make ‘exception’ to sign Igor Thiago

Indeed, with United actively open to allowing Joshua Zirkzee to move on – and a return to Serie A has been mooted – United hope to use the funds to bring Thiago to Old Trafford.

Brentford, of course, might have something to say about that, and they are expected to demand an eye-watering £70m (€81m, $94m) to try and throw United off the trail.

However, Jacobs believes Wilcox thinks Thiago, who has 90 goals for club and country across his senior football career, is an investment worth making and told the United Stand that he is prepared to go the extra mile to get a deal done.

“While it is very initial and player-led at this stage, Man Utd are just starting to look at the market in the old and more experienced category of strikers, with one or two exceptions like Igor Thiago – in case Zirkzee leaves,” Jacobs said.

With two goals in three appearances for the Bees against United, it is easy to see the appeal. The striker, who has earned a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad, has the same record for his country so far.

However, United would not be alone in the hunt to sign the 24-year-old. Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has previously reported interest from Chelsea, and believes that while Thiago signed a new long-term contract with Brentford earlier this year, it is by no means certain that he will start next season at the Gtech Stadium, with his involvement at the World Cup likely to raise his profile even higher.

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