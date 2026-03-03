Man Utd ready to trigger exit clause of German sensation as astonishing £300m-plus summer exodus ON

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing one of the hottest properties in German football, while the Red Devils are preparing to offload more than £300million worth of talent this summer.

In the midst of a stunning revival under interim boss Michael Carrick, Old Trafford transfer chiefs are still weighing up transfer options ahead of the summer window.

And while the focus remains on players who can improve the first-team squad, there’s also one eye on the future – as Man Utd have shown over the course of the past 18 months with the teenage talent they have been snapping up.

Man Utd in the mix for Bundesliga sensation

Another one of those talents could well be Hertha Berlin’s midfield gem Kennet Eichhorn, who continues to have the eyes of top scouts from across Europe.

While INEOS have ploughed plenty of money into United’s attacking third, they remain on the hunt for midfield talent, both for now and in the future, and Eichhorn is a talent who cannot be ignored. Indeed, we first brought you news of United’s interest in the 16-year-old back in November via our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher.

And now, journalist Christian Falk (via Bayern Insider) claims that United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all in the race to sign the youngster.

The teenager has already established himself as a first-team regular at Hertha, having made 12 appearances, including 10 starts, in Bundesliga 2 this term.

The German Under-17 international has drawn comparisons to legendary midfielder Toni Kroos, largely due to his tactical awareness and composure in possession, despite his tender age.

The report adds that Eichhorn, who operates primarily as a defensive midfielder, has been added to United’s wishlist and that he currently has a release clause worth €10-12 million (£8.75-10.5m).

Man Utd primed to offload another big-money star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest expensive Manchester United star who is now on course to leave, with the reputed transfer insider claiming that clubs are already queuing up for his signature.

United’s transfer policy has been littered with disasters in recent, although the arrival of INEOS has seen them start to cull underperforming stars, whether that’s packing them off on loan or permanent sales.

With that in mind, five big-money stars are on the way out this summer, with no way back for Andre Onana after the heroics of Senne Lammens since he joined the club. Indeed, once Onana’s loan at Trabzonspor concludes, United will immediately explore sale opportunities.

Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are leaving via free agency, while Rasmus Hojlund will join Napoli outright. The Dane’s loan deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth €44m which Napoli will take up.

That’s £262.2m (add-ons included) worth of talent, and according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Manuel Ugarte is also heading for the exit door to take that figure well past the £300m mark.

Reporting on YouTube, Romano revealed the 24-year-old will assess his exit opportunities in the summer, saying: “Casemiro is leaving on a free, but around Ugarte, there is already some movement about some clubs interested.

“There are clubs in Italy considering the possibility to go for Ugarte, so there is interest from Italy. In the January window, Galatasaray were interested, but then nothing really concrete, nothing really advanced, and so all parties decided not to proceed.

“But Ugarte in the summer could assess options and leave eventually Manchester United.”

Very much all change at Old Trafford then this summer.

United battling City for incredible Brentford talent

Manchester United and rivals Manchester City are battling a number of clubs for top Brentford defensive talent Michael Kayode this summer, as per our insider Fraser Fletcher.

The 21-year-old right-back, who joined the Bees permanently from Fiorentina last summer for £15million following a successful loan spell, has quickly established himself as a major figure under Keith Andrews.

His dynamic style, combining pace, physicality, and an exceptional long throw, which has become a potent weapon for the Bees, has drawn widespread admiration.

Indeed, his consistent displays this term have seen his market value soar, with club sources revealing he’s valued in excess of £60 million.

Interest in the Italian Under-21 international is intensifying across Europe, with sources stating that in England, Man City have been among the earliest and most serious admirers.

But TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey also previously revealed that United have stepped up scouting efforts, with senior figures keen on bolstering their right-back options.

However, the race isn’t just confined to Manchester, with three other Premier League sides and five European heavyweights also in the mix.

