Manchester United are being tipped to launch a sensational raid on French giants PSG for a top attacking talent in the summer transfer window, although any move looks to have a major caveat attached to it.

The Red Devils are expected to move for a new left-winger this summer after moving away from Ruben Amorim’s wing-back system and adopting a three-man attack under Michael Carrick, with Bruno Fernandes back in his more effective No.1 position.

Of course, things could change again on the formation front, in terms of who becomes the next permanent Man Utd manager, but sources have told TEAMtalk that adding a new left-sided attacker is a priority for the upcoming window.

Matheus Cunha has been featuring on the left flank of late, despite the Brazilian being more effective centrally. Indeed, in the six games he has played on the left side of United’s forward line this term, the 26-year-old has notched one goal and an assist.

To that end, Old Trafford transfer chiefs Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox are ready to make their move to strengthen that position in the summer window, with a fresh report suggesting that PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has now emerged on their radar.

Football Transfers reports that United are targeting a surprise deal for the Georgian forward, who only moved to the French capital from Napoli in January 2025 in an initial €70million (£60.6m) deal.

However, the Champions League winner has emerged as a potential Premier League target after reported dressing room unrest, with Liverpool having also chased the player for some time and recently being tipped to sign Kvaratskhelia as Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor.

Red flags over Kvaratskhelia signing

The report adds that Kvaratskhelia could move on from PSG in the summer after leaving his teammates unimpressed.

Indeed, several members of the squad reportedly believe the 25-year-old, who is renowned for his dazzling dribbling skills, is too selfish and prone to making the wrong decisions in the final third.

However, the Georgia international was one of Luis Enrique’s most important players last season, helping the Spaniard bring the Champions League trophy to Parc des Princes for the first time.

This season has been more of a struggle for Kvaratskhelia, though, despite the winger still netting nine times and laying on six assists in 34 games in all competitions.

He has been particularly effective in the Champions League, with seven goal involvements in nine outings, but it appears that PSG are still considering parting ways this summer due to those concerns raised by his teammates.

The report adds that Kvaratskhelia’s situation will interest several Premier League clubs, including United, while Arsenal also get a mention and we understand that Liverpool should also not be ruled out.

However, the Reds are currently focusing on trying to get a deal over the line for incredible RB Leipzig talent Yan Diomande, who is more of a natural right-sided replacement for Salah than Kvaratskhelia.

Although it must be said that many Anfield fans would also like to see a change on the left flank as well, given Cody Gakpo’s underwhelming performances this season.

In terms of a potential United move for Kvaratskhelia, though, PSG will almost certainly want to recoup more than the €70m (£60m) they splashed out just over a year ago.

That could end up being a tall order, if the Red Devils decide to favour bolstering other areas of the squad, most notably central midfield, instead.

