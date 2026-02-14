Man Utd ‘discuss’ signing £71m Brazilian striker as INEOS launch audacious Man City raid

Manchester United are interested in bringing Brentford striker Igor Thiago to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a report, as the Red Devils are said to be in talks with Manchester City prospect Kasen Brown.

Brentford lost Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd in the summer of 2025, with the Red Devils paying a total of £71million (€81.6m, $96.7m), including add-ons, for the Brazil international attacker. Mbeumo has scored 10 goals and given two assists in 22 appearances for Man Utd so far this season.

Man Utd target Igor Thiago

Man Utd are planning yet another raid on Brentford, this time for Igor Thiago, according to Sports Boom.

Thiago signed a new contract with Brentford only this week, but that has not dampened Man Utd’s interest in the 24-year-old Brazilian striker, who has scored 17 goals and given one assist in 26 Premier League matches for the Bees so far this season.

Man Utd, who appointed Michael Carrick as the interim manager in January for the rest of the season, are reported to have ‘discussed the in-form marksman’, with Arsenal and Chelsea also keen on Thiago.

Sports Boom has claimed that Brentford will demand at least £71m (€81.6m, $96.7m) for Thiago.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all keen on Thiago.

We understand that Man City director of football, Hugo Viana, is personally conducting due diligence on the Brentford striker.

Brentford, though, are not worried about losing Thiago anytime soon, after handing him a new deal.

A well-placed source told TEAMtalk about Thiago: “The club are over the moon with the new deal.

“Thiago is a great footballer but also a great presence around the place.

“He and his people know about the interest, of course, but they are not pushing for a move in the short or medium‑term.

“He is very happy at Brentford and believes he can achieve all his immediate goals with them.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd in talks to sign Man City youngster Kasen Brown

Man Utd are also in talks to sign Kasen Brown when he leaves Man City at the end of the season.

The 15-year-old defender will no longer be at Man City after this season, and Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are said to be keen on bringing him into their fold to develop him into a first-team star in the future.

The Talent Hunter wrote on X: “Following his imminent departure from Man City, 15 year-old defender Kasen Brown has held talks with Man United, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United.

“Kasen also received his first international call-up for England U16s this week.

“He will be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season.

“Along with those four clubs mentioned above, multiple other Premier League clubs are also currently monitoring him.

“One of the most talented U16 left-backs in the country at the moment – definitely a name to keep an eye on.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd team-mates want new deal for Harry Maguire

According to The Sun, ‘the majority’ of the Man Utd players want the club to hand a new contract to Harry Maguire.

The report has claimed that Maguire is hugely respected inside the dressing room, and that his Man Utd team-mates would love to see him extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The English defender has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2019 and is out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the season.

This report in The Sun comes after our transfer insider, Dean Jones, revealed on February 12, 2026, that Man Utd are ‘increasingly expectant’ Maguire will stay at the club.

Sources have told us that Maguire has informed the Man Utd hierarchy that he is willing to reduce his salary to sign a new deal.

Man Utd themselves are ready to hand the defender a new deal, although we understand that the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is still keen on signing a new centre-back this summer.