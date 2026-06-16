Man Utd launch £50m move for ‘dangerously quick’ winger in £130m DOUBLE DEAL

Manchester United have taken the first step towards signing a West Ham winger in a deal projected to cost £50m, and the Red Devils harbour plans of sealing a double raid on the Hammers worth £130m.

It’s no secret Man Utd are planning to sign one and more probably two more midfielders after Ederson. Elliot Anderson won’t be among those to follow the Brazilian into Old Trafford, with Man Utd baulking at Nottingham Forest’s £120m-plus (guaranteed) asking price.

It’s a similar story with Sandro Tonali who Man Utd feel the total cost of signing is too expensive.

Tottenham are now making a major play to lure the Italian to north London and somewhat surprisingly, they’ve already held positive discussions with the player who can’t wait to link up with Roberto De Zerbi.

That has put Man Utd’s focus firmly on West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, who is valued around the £80m mark.

Prior reports claim the Portuguese favours signing with Man Utd over all other suitors, even those as powerful as PSG and Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are primed to launch their opening offer, which is NOT likely to be accepted given it will fall some way short of West Ham’s asking price.

Nevertheless, sources have stressed that when all is said and done, Man Utd are expected to win the race for Fernandes.

And per the latest from trusted reporter, David Ornstein, Man Utd could raid West Ham a second time by signing Crysencio Summerville.

Man Utd want Crysencio Summerville AND Mateus Fernandes

The electric left winger is valued at £50m and per Ornstein, Man Utd not only adore the 24-year-old Dutchman, but have acted on that interest by enquiring into a deal.

He wrote for The Athletic: ‘An eye-catching performer at the World Cup so far has been Crysencio Summerville, who hit a superb goal for the Netherlands in their 2-2 draw against Japan.

‘Summerville arrived at the tournament soon after suffering relegation from the Premier League with West Ham United — however, that does not appear to have affected his performance levels.

‘Nor has it dissuaded suitors from considering the 24-year-old as a potential signing in the transfer market; in fact, it may have made him a more appealing candidate.

‘One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position.

‘United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.

‘Much will depend on the future of Marcus Rashford, given that Barcelona did not activate the €30m buy option in his season-long loan (it expired on Monday).’

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Why Man Utd want West Ham winger

The Athletic’s Phil Hay – who used to exclusively cover Leeds United where Summerville made his name before joining West Ham – offered insight around the player Man Utd could soon sign.

‘Summerville is fundamentally a wide forward, used mostly on the left,’ he explained. ‘He gravitated there for good reason: he’s physically small at 5ft 9in, and he’s dangerously quick.

‘While he has played across a number of positions during his senior career, there’s a reason he works out wide.

‘The goal he scored for the Netherlands against Japan on Sunday is a bit of a trademark. He loves to cut in off the flank and shoot for the far corner.

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* Man Utd play ‘hardball’ over Mateus Fernandes after hitting West Ham with transfer ultimatum

‘By far his best year came at Leeds United in 2023-24, a return of 19 goals and nine assists from 43 games.

‘So many of those goals were crucial, too, and he rarely struggled with injuries. His body hasn’t held up as well at West Ham, but even their relegation hasn’t diminished his stock.

‘Ronald Koeman started him for the Netherlands in Houston at the weekend, having only previously capped Summerville twice.

‘Now Manchester United are looking closely at him, considering meeting his price tag of £50m. They obviously think that, like the World Cup, he can cope with a step up to the Champions League.’