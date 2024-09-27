Manchester United were unable to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer but are reportedly ready to launch a new bid for him in January.

The once-capped England international was identified as a target by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Red Devils’ sporting director Dan Ashworth was tasked with getting a deal done.

Man Utd reportedly made three bids for Branthwaite – the last of which amounted to £60m including add-ons – but failed to convince Everton into a sale.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd remain interested in Branthwaite and are considering another offer for the defender this winter.

They are ‘planning to keep tabs’ on Branthwaite once again this season and their interest hasn’t waned despite signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

Manchester City and Liverpool have also shown an interest in the Everton star, who played a key role in the Toffees’ having the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League last season.

The 22-year-old is yet to make a league appearance this term due to injury, but featured for Everton’s under-21s team on Sunday and is in contention to start against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Everton won’t budge on Branthwaite price tag

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Everton view Branthwaite as a vital player and will only allow him to leave for a huge fee.

The Toffees set his price tag at over £75m in the summer and they will NOT change their stance under any circumstances. Branthwaite is under contract until 2027 and therefore Sean Dyche’s side hold all the power in negotiations.

Everton are also set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group before the start of the January transfer window. This makes it even more unlikely Branthwaite will move this winter, as TFG won’t want to make selling the defender one of their first acts at the club.

We can also confirm that Man Utd do remain admirers of Branthwaite, but whether they are willing to match Everton’s huge valuation remains to be seen.

Several player sales would be required for Man Utd to be able to stump up over £75m for the centre-back in the January transfer window.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Real Madrid are also interested in Branthwaite. Carlo Ancelotti was the manager who gave him his full Everton debut and is keen on a reunion at the Bernabeu.

Ten Hag sack a ‘matter of time’ – sources

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s position at Man Utd is once again under the spotlight following the Red Devils’ disappointing start to the season.

They have picked up just seven points from five Premier League matches so far, leaving them in 11th place in the table. They also got off to a poor start in the Europa League with a 1-1 draw with FC Twente at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man Utd are actively looking for a ‘world-class’ manager to replace the Dutchman.

We understand that the only reason Ten Hag wasn’t sacked over the summer was that Man Utd were unable to find a suitable replacement, despite holding talks with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel.

Sources say it is only a ‘matter of time’ before Ten Hag loses his job as he isn’t viewed as the man to take Man Utd back to the top of the Premier League.

IN FOCUS: Jarrad Branthwaite vs Harry Maguire

Last season, Branthwaite rubber-stamped his reputation as one of the best young defenders in Europe. And the statistics behind his performances for Everton backed up that status.

The towering 25-year-old started 35 Premier League games for Dyche’s troubled Toffees in 2023-24 and his defensive production was among the best in England’s top flight.

Branthwaite’s average of 1.44 interceptions per 90 minutes ranked in the 85th percentile among Premier League centre-backs, while his 2.72 successful aerial duels per 90 put him in the 82nd percentile and his 1.91 tackles was good enough for the 76th percentile.

By way of comparison, Harry Maguire, whom Branthwaite could replace at Old Trafford, ranked in just the 32nd percentile for tackles per 90 (1.31) and the 78th percentile for interceptions (1.36).

Maguire did, however, win more aerial duels than the 6ft 5ins Everton youngster, with 3.76 per 90 (92nd percentile).

And, likely owing to the fact he was operating within a side who typically enjoyed a greater share of possession in games than Everton, Maguire’s on-ball stats outstrip Branthwaite’s.

The 31-year-old former Leicester and Hull defender ranked in the 56th percentile among Premier League centre-backs for passes attempted per 90 (60.05), the 83rd percentile for progressive carries (1.09) and the 72nd percentile for progressive passes (3.97). Branthwaite averaged 40 passes, 0.06 progressive carries and 2.14 progressive passes.

Branthwaite has shown an ability to play incisive forward passes when given the chance and looks as comfortable on the ball as a modern centre-back needs to be. It will be interesting to monitor whether Branthwaite’s statistics in these areas dramatically improve in the event he moves on to a possession-heavy side.

DON’T MISS: Raphael Varane: Top 10 career highlights as former Man Utd and Real Madrid centre-back retires