Man Utd to launch huge bid for Juventus star; Ashworth ‘ready to make’ star first signing after major reveal

Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Gleison Bremer this summer, with a report explaining why the Red Devils feel they have a great chance of luring the Brazilian to Old Trafford – and the likely price they will have to pay.

The Red Devils are finally getting their house in order on and off the field after a tumultuous season at Old Trafford so far. With Manchester United at one stage slipping to an unacceptable 15 defeats from their first 30 matches played, the club crashed out of the Champions League in embarrassing circumstances and also found themselves way off the pace in the race for the top four.

However, after riding out a storm over reports he could face the sack, Erik ten Hag is now planning for the long term and in the belief he can help his side achieve their minimum objective of a top-four finish.

Indeed, having gone through 2024 unbeaten so far, United are through to the FA Cup fifth round and, more importantly, have managed to close that gap on Aston Villa in fourth to just five points. As Gary Neville put it earlier this week, ‘United will now have a quiet confidence they can overhaul both Villa and Tottenham in that race for the top four’.

Ten Hag certainly has had mitigating circumstances what with United’s takeover saga running on for several months longer than anyone ever expected. And while a full-blown buyout from the Glazers did not ensue, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.4bn purchase of 27.7% of the club gives hope that a bright new era is now underway.

The British billionaire has wasted little time in getting his feet under the table with a number of key appointments at Old Trafford.

Dan Ashworth wants Gleison Bremer as first Man Utd signing

To kick things off, Ratcliffe has already brought in Omar Berrada as CEO, poaching him from neighbours Manchester City.

Next up, the club also have an agreement to make Dan Ashworth their first sporting director, though still need to negotiate compensation with Newcastle after he indicated his desire to quit his role with the Magpies.

Ashworth’s brief will be simple: identify and sign the players best equipped to help restore United’s place at the summit of English and European football.

To that end, Ratcliffe has already stated his aim of “knocking Liverpool and Manchester City off their perch”.

Nonetheless, speculation has already started to rise over just whom Ashworth and Ratcliffe will target to spearhead that renaissance.

And in recent days, United have been strongly linked with a move for Juventus defender Gleison, who has established himself as one of the most fearsome and respected defenders in Serie A.

His status was recently rewarded by the Bianconeri with a new deal through to 2028; a move that both secures his future to the Turin giants but also protects their valuation of him if one of Europe’s big spenders come calling.

Now according to Tuttosport, United are ‘ready to attack’ Juve in their quest to bring Gleison to Old Trafford.

And they believe that the Old Lady will fold in their efforts to keep the player in the wake of a big bid from the Red Devils.

Price for Juventus star within Man Utd reach

Per the report, Juve value the three-times capped Brazil defender at a minimum €60m (£51.2m) but would hope to negotiate a package up to €70m (£59.8m) for him this summer.

It’s also claimed United are ready to reach out to the player’s entourage and make a salary proposal to him that would live up to expectations.

Furthermore, Tuttosport feel Gleison would be ‘ready to sign’ for United and would find an offer from them ‘difficult to refuse’ if it came to pass.

Ashworth, for his part, wants to make his mark at United felt quickly and is reported to be keen to make the former Torino man the first signing of his era.

The Red Devils are ready to seriously freshen up their squad to help restore them to greatness and, alongside Ratcliffe, Ashworth is seemingly ready to make some strong calls to help make that a reality.

