Premier League giants Manchester United have rekindled their interest in signing Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi, according to reports.

The Red Devils have so far completed the signings of Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) this summer.

Man Utd have been working particularly hard on bringing in new midfielders over the summer with the Red Devils looking for one more after the arrivals of Santos and Tielemans.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson seemed likely to be the next midfielder in the building but the deal fell through at the last minute due to medical concerns, while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Roma’s Manu Kone seem to be emerging as their top targets in that position.

There have been rumours that they also want a new left-winger and left-back, while a new striker and centre-back could also be on the list depending on if their budget allows them to stretch.

The Red Devils have already missed out on some targets this summer as they’ve refused to pay over the odds for players, like in many previous years.

And now reports in Colombia are insisting that Man Utd are moving to sign a centre-back with Quotidiano Sportivo revealing that the Red Devils have ‘made a move’ for Bologna defender Lucumi.

The Colombia international, who has played 152 times for the Serie A side, is also attracting interest from Chelsea, while Nottingham Forest have made an offer worth €25m.

READ MORE: Newcastle reach FINAL decision on selling Lewis Hall to Man Utd for MORE than £60m – Exclusive

It is understood that ‘Lucumi wants the big clubs, and it wouldn’t be the first time the Premier League has outwitted Italy by snapping up a Bologna player who was considered a sure thing for Serie A.’

Explaining the situation, with interest also coming from Italian giants Juventus, Quotidiano Sportivo adds: ‘Juventus’ initial offer of €15 million plus €3 million in bonuses was rejected: they then raised the offer to €18 million plus bonuses. But Bologna’s price is €25 million plus €3 million, the same amount they would have accepted from Como, with Lucumi refusing to wait for the Bianconeri.

‘It happened that Como returned to Chelsea’s Chalobah and closed the deal for €30 million. It also happened that Napoli, interested in Juventus’ Gatti, went for another Chelsea player, valued at roughly the same price as Chalobah: we’re talking about Benoit Badiashile (25), a French left-footed centre-back, who was also being explored by Juventus.’

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Will Man Utd add a left-back to their squad?

Lewis Hall is the top Man Utd target at left-back and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Newcastle won’t make it easy for the Red Devils to do a deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

“It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”