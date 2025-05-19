Manchester United are reported to have made an offer to sign Emiliano Martinez amid claims Aston Villa will be forced to sell the star this summer – with a new update revealing why the goalkeeper is ready to turn his back on a lucrative move elsewhere.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a major summer rebuild after a massively underwhelming season. Despite being in with a chance of silveware in the Europa League and a possible back-door entry to the Champions League, Ruben Amorim knows that, given Manchester United can finish no higher than 14th in the Premier League, serious upgrades throughout his squad are needed this summer.

While attack and midfield are expected to be areas of high priority for Amorim, reports in recent months have also questioned the future of goalkeeper Andre Onana, whom it seems the United boss doesn’t fully trust.

And with several high-profile clangers recently seeing the Cameroon keeper taken out of the side for a spell to ease the mounting pressure on his shoulders, a number of big-name options have been touted as possible successors in recent weeks.

To that end, a report last week listed six potential options that United have shortlisted – with FC Porto’s Diogo Costa seemingly their very top pick.

However, United have also been linked with a move for Martinez in recent days, amid claims Aston Villa will be reluctantly forced into his sale as they juggle with PSR concerns and following a report that states they need to force through a major sale before June 30 to ensure they avoid sanctions from the Premier League.

Labelled the ‘best in the world’ by the iconic Lionel Messi after their country’s Copa America triumph last year, Argentinian journalist Fernando Cuyz, writing on X, now claims that Martinez has already ‘received offers’ from Man Utd and Barcelona this summer.

DON’T MISS 🧤 SIX Man Utd targets named as Amorim decides costly Ten Hag flop MUST be replaced

Unai Emery coy on Emiliano Martinez future

On Friday evening, Martinez was in tears as he appeared to wave farewell to the Villa Park faithful as they recorded a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to keep alive their hopes of a place in next season’s Champions League.

And while it has been strongly claimed that a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards, Cuyz insists the 32-year-old is not yet ready to turn his back on mainland European football while seemingly at the peak of his powers.

Villa boss Unai Emery was given nothing away when questioned on the future of the former Arsenal man, who has built a reputation as one of the best in the world since a £20m move to the Midlands from Arsenal in 2020.

Asked about Martinez, a non-committal Emery stated: “We will see.

“Of course, it is the last match here [this season], and I don’t know.

“We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field.”

Qualification for the Champions League will certainly aid both Villa’s finances and their ability to attract top-level stars this summer. To that end, Emery has recently been linked with a £25m move for Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia, who is also wanted by Arsenal.

Villa, though, could find themselves back down in sixth if Man City win their game in hand – at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday night – and needing a favour on the final day to secure a place in the UCL again.

“Of course, then we will see about everything, how we are going to try to get better for the next season,” Emery concluded.

Man Utd latest: Rashford twist; Amorim exit fears; first deal near

Whether Marcus Rashford’s future could yet play a part in helping United land Martinez remains to be seen, though it may seem the Red Devils could have an obvious advantage where they to pursue a move.

On the subject of the 27-year-old Villa loanee, it’s now claimed Rashford is willing to take a substantial pay cut to help ‘force’ through his dream transfer, and a report has revealed United’s response to the proposed deal.

In other news, The Sun state there are growing fears within Man Utd that Ruben Amorim could decide enough is enough and resign.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has told United fans to ‘relax’ with a big-money first signing of the summer very much on course and with details now emerging on when the move could be announce.

Finally, a Sporting CP ace is understood to be keen on joining Amorim at Old Trafford, assuming Amorim doesn’t resign, of course.

VOTE: Man Utd’s best signing within the Premier League over the last decade