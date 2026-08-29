Man Utd launch shock move to sign Aston Villa star

Manchester United have ‘made an enquiry’ into the potential signing of Aston Villa defender, Ian Maatsen, according to a journalist.

There’s two areas of the pitch Man Utd intend to sign a player in over the final days of the summer transfer window – left-back and striker.

The hunt for a new frontman hinges on offloading Joshua Zirkzee at the same time. Fiorentina have offered a pay €5m to loan the Dutchman, with any deal also containing an option to buy. Man Utd must now decide whether to accept or reject.

The need to add a left-back stems from concerns over Luke Shaw’s ability to play three games per week over a full campaign.

With Man Utd back in Europe, the fixture list is far denser than it was last term.

United’s top target is no secret – Lewis Hall. However, Newcastle aren’t selling having already waved goodbye to three of their best players this summer (Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon).

Ben Jacobs has claimed Man Utd could go back in for Hall in a future window having already got the player’s ‘buy in’.

Nevertheless, a signing is still wanted before the current window closes, and according to journalist, Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd are looking to Villa Park.

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Man Utd make Ian Maatsen enquiry

Taking to X, he revealed Man Utd have made an enquiry into the potential signing of Aston Villa left-back, Ian Maatsen.

He wrote: ‘Manchester United have made an enquiry for Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen as they search to bring in a new left-back.’

Having sold Lucas Digne to PSG, Maatsen has started both of Villa’s matches so far this season.

However, Unai Emery’s side have signed Matteo Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid.

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Whether Man Utd would be looking to loan Maatsen or sign the 24-year-old outright isn’t yet clear, nor is Villa’s stance on offloading the Dutchman.

Further light will be shed on this developing story throughout the day.

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