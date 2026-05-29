Manchester United intend to follow up their Ederson coup by hijacking a rival’s £100m move for their top target in midfield, according to a report.

With Casemiro leaving via free agency (likely to Inter Miami) and Manuel Ugarte transfer-listed, Man Utd will aim to sign two and potentially three new central midfielders this summer.

Atalanta’s Ederson is up first, with a full agreement on personal terms struck. The three-cap Brazil international has said yes to a five-year contract and rejected other suitors to give total priority to joining the Red Devils.

United are now deep in discussions with Atalanta regarding the package, which should work out at around €45m / £38m.

After Ederson, Man Utd will go all out for even higher profile arrivals. Michael Carrick’s top choice is Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, though the No 1 target of INEOS remains Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

The problem Man Utd have – and it’s a big one – is Anderson is close to signing for Manchester City.

The 23-year-old England ace has already agreed personal terms with the League Cup and FA Cup winners.

What’s more, Anderson is already looking forward to playing for incoming boss, Enzo Maresca, and is not deterred by the exit of legendary manager Pep Guardiola in any way.

Accordingly, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on May 27 that talks between City and Forest were rapidly advancing and the expectation from sources is a deal could be struck before the month of May is out.

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Man Utd to launch late Elliot Anderson transfer hijack

However, Man Utd aren’t content to let a player they rate ultra-highly slip through their grasp without at least making one final attempt to divert the player over to Old Trafford.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently revealed Man Utd have still been “calling and calling” for Anderson.

And according to a fresh update from the i paper, United are now ready to make a ‘serious play’ to hijack Man City’s move.

Their reporter, Pete Hall, explained: ‘Insiders believe a [Man City] deal for Elliot Anderson is well advanced and Guardiola’s departure will not disrupt the transfer, even though Manchester United intend to make a serious play for the England international.’

As referenced, Man Utd must act fast if they are to win the all-Manchester scrap for Anderson.

Failure to do so will see the Red Devils put their eggs in other baskets, with Carlos Baleba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Tonali and Adam Wharton just four of many more on the INEOS midfield shortlist.

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