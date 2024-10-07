Both Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez are being tipped to move to Manchester United

Manchester United are ready to turn their attention towards the appointment of Xavi as their new manager, with reports in Spain claiming they hope to persuade him by snapping up one of Barcelona’s best young talents and amid new claims when the axe will fall on Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have started the 2024/25 campaign in an underwhelming fashion, winning just two of their opening seven games to sit 14th in the table in what has been the worst start to a Premier League season in Manchester United history. Having also presided over their worst-ever finish last season – eighth – it is easy to understand why Ten Hag is a man under intense pressure right now.

And with speculation reaching fever pitch that Ten Hag could be removed from the United hot seat this week, several high-profile names are being linked as potential replacement.

Axing the Dutchman will cost United some £16m in compensation payouts, meaning they are more likely to approach a manager without any current ties as his replacement to avoid additional costs.

As a result, Spanish publication El Nacional claims United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe now sees Xavi, who departed Barcelona at the end of last season, as an ‘ideal’ option to become their next manager.

Furthermore, the report claims they have ‘hatched a plan’ to lure the 44-year-old to Old Trafford and have a belief they can ‘convince him’ to accept the job.

And it’s suggested United ‘would be willing to make an extra effort to convince the Catalan coach and one of the most surprising moves could be the signing of Fermin Lopez’.

The midfielder broke through at Barcelona under Xavi, scoring eight LaLiga goals last season.

What has Ten Hag said about his future and who else is being linked with the job?

Per The Athletic, senior figures at United will hold a meeting in London on Tuesday to discuss the axing of Ten Hag after their disappointing start to the new season and amid a growing belief that Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa may prove his final match in charge.

In attendance will be United’s co-chairman Joel Glazer, minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, special advisor Sir Dave Brailsford, chief executive Omar Berrada, technical director Jason Wilcox and sporting director Dan Ashworth. Ratcliffe’s refusal to back the manager when questioned on Friday is being seen as significant.

It’s easy to see why Xavi could be seen as an option by United, given his title-winning campaign with Barcelona in 2022/23 and the fact that he is currently without a club.

However, per our sources, United’s top option will be Thomas Tuchel, with United having previously met with the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss over the summer to discuss the role.

Publicly, at the time it was indicated that United decided to stand by Ten Hag. However, our understanding is that it was Tuchel who rejected them, deciding at the time that he needed a break from the game to recharge his batteries and that the option of taking charge of United then was not the right one.

However, we fully expect them to make a fresh move if Ten Hag’s tenure is brought to an end, though Ratcliffe also admires three English coaches should the move for Tuchel fail.

Ten Hag, for his part, is adamant he still has the support of the United boardroom, offering a defiant response when questioned by Sky Sports on Sunday: “We always speak, every week we speak. We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it’s a long-term process. We have come through two very tough away games.

“This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have. I think it’s the fourth clean sheet this season. You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient.

“We almost didn’t concede a chance, when you defend like this and get some luck, in the end, they had a big chance but it was almost the only chance I think. But the two teams were really balanced.”

Liverpool icon linked to job / former star open to summer return

Meanwhile, United have also been linked with a fanciful move to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager – and would be prepared to wait until next summer to land their man.

Liverpool tried to land him as a successor to Jurgen Klopp over the summer just gone, only to be left frustrated and turning to Arne Slot instead. However, a new report has explained how United could succeed where their close rivals failed.

Another man tipped to step into the void is assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, though a report on Sunday claims he has expressed concerns at how it would look were he to succeed Ten Hag in the hot seat.

Elsewhere, United have seemingly been gifted a big opportunity to re-sign Angel Gomes this summer after a return to Old Trafford of the recently-capped England star fell nicely into their lap.

In profile: Who is Fermin Lopez?

Born in El Campillo, Spain, in May 2003, Lopez spent four years at Real Betis and then joined Barcelona’s academy at the age of 13.

He had an impressive loan spell at Spanish third-tier side Linares Deportivo in 2022/23 before getting a goal and an assist against Real Madrid on Barcelona’s pre-season tour in the summer of 2023.

The attacking midfielder made his La Liga debut against Villarreal in August 2023 and finished his breakthrough season with 11 goals and one assist in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He was the joint-third top goalscoring midfielder in La Liga in 2023/24 and averaged a goal every 180.5 minutes in the league.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who named Lopez in their Euro 2024 squad.

“Fermin is pure energy. There are no comparisons to make, but there are things that remind me of Gavi,” De la Fuente said.

“He has a very dynamic talent, he links up well, he has an energy that is contagious. I didn’t know him and I loved it. We’re going to see a lot of good things in a short period of time from this player.”

The 21-year-old made just one substitute appearance at the tournament but then registered six goals and two assists at the Paris Olympics as Spain won the Gold medal a few weeks later.

Lopez is at his best when he is close to the opponent’s goal due to his intelligent off-the-ball movement and his impressive shooting technique.

But he has also won plaudits for his work off the ball, showcasing his exceptional pressing and tireless work ethic.