PSG goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, is tempted by a move to Man Utd amid contract concerns in Paris

Manchester United have ‘entered the market’ for PSG superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma who has ‘already discussed’ a move to Old Trafford with his teammates in Paris, according to a report.

Donnarumma, 26, hasn’t always enjoyed universal acclaim since joining PSG from AC Milan in 2021. However, the giant Italian goalkeeper elevated his game to new heights this season when helping PSG lift a historic quadruple.

It was in the Champions League where Donnarumma’s star shone the brightest. His displays over two legs against Arsenal caught the eye, while he also made a string of critical saves in the Round of 16 second leg clash versus Liverpool.

Donnarumma was duly named in the Champions League team of the season as PSG finally broke their duck in that competition. But according to L’Equipe, Donnarumma may not be around to help PSG defend their title.

The French outlet state talks between PSG and Donnarumma regarding a contract extension are labouring.

Discussions started months ago, though as yet PSG have not put terms the stopper deems satisfactory on the table.

The Italy international is now primed to enter the final year of his contract and the suggestion is it’s entirely possible he could leave PSG after the Club World Cup, which concludes in mid-July.

The report summarised the situation when stating: ‘The more time passes, the more Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future at Paris Saint-Germain seems to be clouding over.

‘Having excelled in the Champions League this season, the goalkeeper only has one year left on his contract with the capital club.

‘Negotiations for an extension began several months ago, without a positive outcome having been reached.’

L’Equipe put the blame for contract talks ‘dragging on’ at PSG’s feet. The first offers made were ‘not well received’ by Donnarumma and his camp and he’s said to be unconvinced by their latest offering.

As such, the prospect of a shock transfer away from Paris and over to Manchester is now coming into view…

Donnarumma discusses Man Utd move with teammates – report

Man Utd and Man City are both reported to have ‘entered the market and expressed interest in Donnarumma.’

Encouragingly for those two sides, it’s then claimed a transfer to either of the Manchester clubs is ‘tempting’ for Donnarumma who has ‘already discussed’ a potential switch to the Premier League with PSG teammates.

City are willing to offload Ederson as they go in search of a long-term successor. Man Utd, meanwhile, are ready to call time on Andre Onana’s Old Trafford career.

Onana has presided over two error-strewn campaigns since arriving from Ajax. Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Man Utd will listen to offers for the shaky stopper this summer.

Onana is a concrete target for the Saudi Pro League and if departing, Donnarumma would represent a colossal upgrade.

His price tag might also not be that high given his contract is running down. However, United would still have to fend off interest from Man City and convince Donnarumma to join the club at a time when there’s no Champions League football on offer.

Thankfully for those of a United persuasion, the lack of UCL football is not something that has deterred Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo.

Viktor Gyokeres too is ‘open’ to joining Man Utd despite the club being at their lowest ebb for several generations. Clearly, United are doing something right in discussions with players and their representatives behind the scenes

However, it must be noted high profile clubs and especially Man Utd are sometimes dragged into transfer speculation at a time when a player is angling for a new contract at their current side.

The purpose of involving Man Utd is to strong-arm the player’s current club into relaxing their stance and putting more lucrative terms on the table.

Whether that is the case in this instance, only time will tell.

