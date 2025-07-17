Why Manchester United have chosen now to launch their much-anticipated third bid for Bryan Mbeumo has been revealed, and it spells yet more disappointment for an unlucky Premier League rival.

Mbeumo, 25, made it crystal clear he only wishes to join Man Utd if leaving Brentford this summer. The Red Devils aim to field Mbeumo alongside Matheus Cunha in the dual No 10 roles behind the striker. If Mbeumo is signed, United will quickly turn their attention to poaching a new starting striker.

Man Utd launched two quick bids for Mbeumo – £55m (£45m plus £10m in add-ons) and £62.5m (£55m plus £7.5m in add-ons).

Brentford initially hoped to generate £62.5m from Mbeumo’s sale after using Cunha’s £62.5m transfer as a benchmark.

However, the Bees quickly realised they were undervaluing Mbeumo who with his 20 league goals last year, was outscored by only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak.

Accordingly, Brentford raised their valuation to a rumoured £70m and also made United aware they wanted a higher portion of the fee up front and not made up of add-ons.

Three weeks passed without United thundering back in with a third bid. But thankfully for Man Utd fans, the expected third offer has been made and it’s in part because of Newcastle.

After missing out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea, the Magpies will also lose out to Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike and quickly pivoted to Yoane Wissa. Brentford are open to selling one of Wissa and Mbeumo this summer, but not both.

As such, Man Utd have quickly moved to quash the Newcastle threat by bidding £70m (£65m plus £5m in add-ons) for Mbeumo.

News of that bid being tabled was broken by David Ornstein and quickly confirmed by Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs.

At the time of this article’s publication, Brentford are still deciding whether to accept or reject the proposal.

Though according to the latest from the Evening Standard, the expectation is Brentford will ACCEPT Man Utd’s £70m bid for Mbeumo.

If it is accepted, Newcastle will likely be denied the chance to sign Wissa in yet another missed opportunity.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Manchester United remain confident on Bryan Mbeumo deal as they improved their bid. Proposal now up to £70m package, add-ons included as David Ornstein reports.

“Talks remain underway with Brentford. Brentford keep working on Omari Hutchinson as replacement, as revealed.”

Another reason Man Utd have acted

Revealing a second reason why Man Utd have determined now is the time to act, Jacobs stated Man Utd want Mbeumo to be part of the pre-season tour of the USA from the get-go.

United face Leeds United in a friendly in Sweden on Saturday. They’ll then travel to America in the early part of next week where the first of their three matches takes place the following Saturday (July 26).

“Man Utd optimistic,” declared Jacobs on X. “Despite suggestions deal had stalled, United working to get Mbeumo by Tuesday so he can travel to the USA. Added urgency today as clubs move for Yoane Wissa.”

A follow-up from Jacobs stated Man Utd view their latest bid as their ‘final’ offer.

He added: “Manchester United consider their third bid for Bryan Mbeumo as ‘final’.

“Prepared to engage around if it not outright accepted, but not anticipating going significantly above their latest valuation. Bryan Mbeumo has also indicated again he wants to leave.”

