Manchester United are reported to have accelerated plans to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gitten as a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, while the Red Devils expect to finalise a £29.3m signing – and the first under Ruben Amorim – later on Thursday.

The Red Devils have been forced to bide their time to strengthen their squad this month, with much of their additions very much dependent on securing outgoings first with Manchester United having to walk a careful tightrope around Profit and Sustainability Rules. And while the potential exits of high-earners Marcus Rashford and Casemiro will give the club some much-needed wriggle room, it is the exit of Garnacho which looks most likely in the final days of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old winger, though, would be a reluctant sale by United, with the winger boasting obvious talents but perhaps falling victim and yet to truly make his mark in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

As a result, an opportunistic Chelsea, as well as Napoli – the Italians seeking a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who was sold to PSG – has been thrust into the limelight over the last week.

Now it has been claimed that Antonio Conte’s side have made a fresh promise to Garnacho in their latest round of talks – and it seems a deal to prise him away from United will be granted the green light if one condition is met.

With cash in the bank heading their way for his sale, it’s now reported by Sky Sports in Switzerland, via the Standard, that Man Utd have identified Bynoe-Gittens as their ideal replacement, with Amorim seeing the 20-year-old as an ideal replacement for Garnacho and better suited to operate in the right wing-back role in his system.

As a result, it’s claimed United are now leading Liverpool in the chase for the 11-goal winger.

Competition for Bynoe-Gittens strong as BVB name their price

The right-footed England Under-21 winger has impressed for Dortmund this season, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists across all competitions so far.

That form has also seen Chelsea alerted to his potential – with the Blues’ interest keen to bring their former academy talent back to Stamford Bridge revealed by trusted journalist Ben Jacobs.

And while the Londoners’ interest remains, that has been placed on the back burner for now as they look instead to push through a possible deal for Garnacho.

All the same, it’s reported that any deal for Byne-Gittens will not come cheap with Dortmund valuing their prized youngster at a whopping €100m (£83.6m, $104m) – a fee that would undoubtedly be beyond United now.

However, it’s been indicated that United’s interest in the player would likely be shelved anyway until the summer when a possible move to bring the former Man City academy star back to the north-west on their agenda.

Man Utd ready to confirm Patrick Dorgu swoop; Tel makes his choice

In the meantime, United could boost their attacking options by capturing Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel amid confirmation from the Bundesliga side that the winger is keen to leave this month.

Competition for the France U21 international, though, is tough, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, all in the hunt for his signature.

However, United are understood to have scored a big advantage over their rivals after it was revealed the 19-year-old has made clear his wish to move to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, United expect to confirm the signing of Patrick Dorgu on either Thursday or Friday with the Lecce wing-back due in the north-west for his medical and with his likely shirt number and contract length coming to light.

United have agreed a £29.3m package for his signature with the Italian side after a week of negotiations and they will need to register in signing before 12pm Friday if the 20-year-old is to be eligible to make his debut in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

And finally, while talk of Rashford departing will likely go down to the deadline day wire, Amorim has offered the player something of an olive branch and having revealed why his Old Trafford career might not be necessarily over just yet.

