Manchester United are reportedly ‘leading the race’ for Rosenberg wonderkid Sverre Nypan, who has admitted it would be a ‘dream’ to play for the Red Devils.

The 17-year-old midfielder is widely considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in Europe and a number of top sides are keen to sign him.

A report from GiveMeSport claims that Man Utd are the favourites to sign Nypan, but the teenager wants ‘assurances’ from Ruben Amorim before he makes his decision.

Nypan is ‘carefully considering his preferred destination after gaining widespread interest and wants to ensure he is in line for regular game time if he opts to embark on a fresh challenge away from Rosenborg in 2025.’

Rosenborg’s manager, Mikael Dorsin, has previously hinted that Nypan is worth €100million after being compared to Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard. Clearly this is an exaggeration, but he could be valued in that region one day if he lives up to his potential.

The Red Devils remain very keen on signing the midfielder. The report adds that ‘Nypan is preparing to make a key decision over his long-term future as he is mulling over whether to walk away from Rosenborg, where he has made a promising start to his senior career.

Nypan ‘will prioritise seeking assurances over first-team opportunities as he deliberates joining the likes of Man Utd.’

Chelsea could rival Man Utd for Nypan – sources

As we exclusively revealed last week, Man Utd are huge admirers of Nypan, but Chelsea, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all interested too.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea and Dortmund have both been present to watch his performances this season and have been impressed with his displays, while Man Utd’s scouts have also been in attendance regularly.

Real Madrid have also kept an eye on Norway U21 international Nypan – alongside other talents in Scandinavia – and have spoken to his camp about their plans for his future.

A big bonus for interested clubs such as Man Utd, Chelsea, Madrid and Dortmund is that Rosenborg are ready to cash in at the end of the season.

The youngster’s contract with Rosenborg runs until December 2026 and he is unlikely to agree an extension.

Despite Rosenborg’s managers lofty valuation of €100m, we understand the Norwegian side are hoping to pick up £15-20million (up to €24m / $25.4m) when selling their academy graduate.

Man Utd round-up: Branthwaite linked again / Mourinho wants Red Devil

Meanwhile, Man Utd reportedly remain interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and club chiefs have discussed whether to make a new attempt to sign him in January.

Man Utd saw two separate bids for the 22-year-old rejected in the last window. The first was worth £35m, with the second totalling £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons). TEAMtalk understands Everton’s valuation of Branthwaite is £75m-plus and their top-end target has not changed.

Senior decision-makers at Old Trafford are understood to have held internal talks in recent weeks over Branthwaite’s potential signing in January.

However, Man Utd will not be able to afford Everton’s price tag as things stand – meaning they’ll have to sell players to make a January transfer feasible.

In other news, former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly weighing up a move for Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports from Turkey suggests that Mourinho is keen to bring Eriksen to Fenerbahce, but they could face competition from rivals Galatasaray and the midfielder’s former club Ajax.

