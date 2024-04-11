Man Utd legend admits he did a ‘rubbish job’ at helping Red Devils try to sign Jude Bellingham

Bryan Robson has admitted he and fellow Manchester United legend Eric Cantona “did a rubbish job” of trying to help the club sign current Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham before he joined Borussia Dortmund.

The former Man Utd captain revealed the prospect of Bellingham joining the Red Devils was looking “really promising” as he and Cantona had “thought we had him in the bag.”

Bellingham has established himself as one of the best players in world football since joining Spanish giants Real Madrid from Dortmund in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The England international has scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 23 appearances for Los Blancos in La Liga this season, with his side eight points clear of Barcelona at the top of the division with eight games left.

The 20-year-old midfielder has also found the net four times and provided four assists in seven Champions League games, with Real Madrid set to face Manchester City in the second leg of a fascinating Champions League quarter-final tie next week.

Real Madrid signed Bellingham from Dortmund in June last year for a reported initial fee of £88m, which could rise to £114m with potential add-ons.

Bellingham enjoyed a highly successful three-year spell in Germany, having joined the Bundesliga club from Birmingham City for a reported initial £25m in July 2020.

Robson, Cantona met Bellingham and his parents before he chose Dortmund move

Before Bellingham left Birmingham, it was reported that the then 17-year-old and his parents had visited several major clubs, including Man Utd, who were seen as one of the favourites for his signature alongside Dortmund.

Robson, who is the longest serving captain in Man Utd’s history, has explained the role both he and Cantona played in their former club’s attempts to lure Bellingham to Old Trafford in 2020.

“It was really disappointing,” the former England midfielder told The Telegraph. “We were at Carrington and Sir Alex Ferguson was there a little earlier than I was, but Eric [Cantona] and I met him, and his mum and dad, and we were chatting away.

“It was really looking promising that he was going to be signing for Manchester United… me and Eric did a rubbish job as he signed for Borussia [Dortmund]. We thought we had him in the bag.”

Robson was a leading figure for the Red Devils between 1981 and 1994, while former French striker Cantona was a star player at Old Trafford from 1992 to 1997.

