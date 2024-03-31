Man Utd legend hammers star who let Ten Hag down against Brentford, with summer exit now expected

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel launched an impassioned tirade the way of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his part in Brentford’s last-gasp equaliser on Saturday, while various sources are suggesting a summer exit is likely.

The Red Devils were dominated against Brentford on Saturday, though through Mason Mount’s first goal for the club, looked on course to dramatically snatch all three points deep into injury time.

However, Kristoffer Ajer pulled the Bees level with virtually the last kick of the game when rifling home Ivan Toney’s superb cut-back.

Toney did well to craft half a yard of space and showed quick feet to dance away from a pair of Man Utd defenders. However, replays showed Toney would have been offside had Aaron Wan-Bissaka not been caught ambling out from the back.

When running the rule over Brentford’s equaliser and the part Wan-Bissaka played in making it happen, United legend, Peter Schmeichel, did not pull his punches.

“If you look at Wan-Bissaka on the Brentford goal, and this is what I mean by standards,” began Schmeichel (as quoted by the Mirror).

“Wan-Bissaka is out there to the left, the ball gets crossed and now look at him. He’s walking off, walking, walking, he’s jogging.

“And Ivan Toney would have been offside had he followed the back-four line up and then that goal wouldn’t have happened. Look at him [Wan-Bissaka] coming out! Look at it!

“That’s not Manchester United, that’s not pride, that’s not high standards. That’s not focussing on what your job is.

“He has cost – not to blame him for this – but in that moment, because of what he did, or didn’t do, a simple thing like concentrating, they equalised.”

Journalist Rudi Galetti claimed in early-March that the chances Man Utd axe Wan-Bissaka in the summer are ‘growing’.

That was followed up by reports in Italy claiming the right-back will be moved on and could be replaced by Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Rashford savaged for Brentford display

Forward Marcus Rashford also came in for stinging criticism from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

“I think Man Utd fans will have probably been really looking forward to tonight after a brilliant result against Liverpool. You thought they might have turned their season around,” said Redknapp.

“They have been so bad tonight. I cannot believe the lack of effort, the lack of spark, desire to win individual battles, to make things happen in that team.

“We’re watching Marcus Rashford and he’s walking around like it’s a bit of fun out there. It’s the Premier League! You’ve got to try and win games.

“We’ve been amazed at how poor Manchester United have been.”

Man Utd have the chance to right their wrongs when facing another struggling English giant on Thursday.

United will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea who themselves were held to a draw against 10-man Burnley last time out.

