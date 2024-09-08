Man Utd legend insists sacking Ten Hag would be ‘crazy’ as Red Devils boss still needs ‘time’

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt thinks that the club would be ‘crazy’ to sack Erik ten Hag as he thinks the Dutchman still deserves more time.

During Ten Hag’s first season at the club, things looked to be moving in the right direction as Man Utd finished third in the table and managed to win the EFL Cup.

However, the Dutch boss was under serious pressure during his second season as the Red Devils slipped to eighth in the table and underwhelmed in Europe.

Winning the FA Cup ultimately saved Ten Hag’s job last season and it was hoped that he could kick on this season under a new ownership model.

While the 2024/25 season is still in its infancy, the same sort of problems from last season have reared their head once again.

Following consecutive losses to Brighton and Liverpool, there have been some calls to sack the 54-year-old, although Butt doesn’t think that should be the case.

“There’s no point sacking somebody if there’s nobody to come in,” the former Man Utd star told Manchester Evening News. “Clubs all over the world do it, I think it’s crazy.

“They sack a manager because it’s not going well and they don’t have any reasonable targets coming in, then they bring another wrong one in and it’s a knock-on effect.

“For me, I’d give him time to get it right. It’s just the start of the season, we’ve only played three or four games and you’ve got to stand by him.

“If they don’t do that, they just should have let go of him in the post-season.”

Man Utd fans had hoped that a new behind-the-scenes structure would help Ten Hag this season, but Butt has insisted that it will take time to get things right under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“It’ll take time, you can’t really judge him right now,’ Butt continued. “One thing is for certain, the team has got to improve. I think everyone would say that openly.

“They’re a long way off winning the title but what Ratcliffe has done is put experts in the right positions and hopefully you’ll see the fruition of that in the next few years.”

Former Arsenal star has differing opinion

While Butt thinks that patience is required at Old Trafford, former Arsenal star William Gallas doesn’t share the same opinion.

In fact, he thinks that the Dutchman could lose his job if Southampton beat Man Utd at St Mary’s Stadium after the international break.

“Manchester United, from what I’ve seen, have very little chance of finishing in the top four this season. In all honesty I don’t think it will be long before Erik ten Hag is sacked,” Gallas said.

“How can they lose 3-0 at home to Liverpool? Their former players must be mad after what they saw during that game at Old Trafford. It’s simply not acceptable.

“If they lose to Southampton and he’s sacked, I won’t be surprised. They’ve made more new signings and now it’s his third season.

“Maybe Manchester United is too big a club for Erik ten Hag. The pressure is too much for him.”

