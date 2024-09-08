Mainoo, Amad and Garnacho all appear to have bright futures

Manchester United fans have been enjoying the rise of Kobbie Mainoo over the past year or so, but one of their former players has hinted that they shouldn’t take his future at the club for granted.

Mainoo emerged from the Man Utd academy in 2023, enjoying a breakthrough season last term in which he made 32 appearances for the first team. It led to his inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Erik ten Hag has still been giving Mainoo a regular role in the early weeks of the new season, with the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain seen as a deal that will bring the best out of the 19-year-old rather than limit his opportunities for further progression.

One big believer in Mainoo’s assets is former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt, who has highlighted how he has the full package – but how that may also attract other top clubs.

“He’s a top player. I’ve known him for a long time, since he was a kid,” Butt said in an interview posted by BeanymanSports after a Man Utd legend’s game on Saturday.

“He has got amazing temperament for a young man, great ability, great feet.

“He’s got it all really and obviously he will be a very wanted man.”

Mainoo has now made 39 appearances at senior level for Man Utd, scoring five goals along the way. He has also earned 10 England caps, all coming this year.

Man Utd have him under contract until 2027, with the option for an extra year. As things stand, there has been no indication of any other club making a concrete move for him.

There were whispers of interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona a few months ago, but not from strong sources.

Mainoo maintains importance in evolving Man Utd midfield

Mainoo has since started all four of Man Utd’s matches so far this season: the Community Shield clash with Manchester City and subsequently their first three Premier League fixtures.

With Casemiro continuing to show signs of decline, Mainoo will remain a key player for Man Utd in midfield over the coming months.

However, the Red Devils have also been tipped to add more competition for his place, with discussions believed to be underway regarding a swoop for free agent Adrien Rabiot, months on from his release by Juventus.

Rabiot was previously close to joining Man Utd in 2022, but the reception to the move was decidedly mixed and things were ultimately called off.

The France international has since put together some better form and is now classed as one of the most appealing free agents remaining on the market.

Meanwhile, Butt has also backed Ten Hag – the manager who launched Mainoo into senior football – to remain in charge of Man Utd, despite fresh calls for him to be sacked.

“There’s no point sacking somebody if there’s nobody to come in,” Butt said. “Clubs all over the world do it, I think it’s crazy.

“They sack a manager because it’s not going well and they don’t have any reasonable targets coming in, then they bring another wrong one in and it’s a knock-on effect.

“For me, I’d give him time to get it right. It’s just the start of the season, we’ve only played three or four games and you’ve got to stand by him.

“If they don’t do that, they just should have let go of him in the post-season.”

Man Utd’s last two matches before the current international break were defeats to Brighton and Liverpool.

And given that run of form, another pundit has contested Butt’s theory that Ten Hag should stay in charge…