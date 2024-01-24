Man Utd likely to make imminent move for Bundesliga striker who’s keen to join

Manchester United really want to sign a striker in the January transfer window and TEAMtalk can confirm Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a target of interest.

Man Utd invested in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta over the summer as a long-term prospect up front, but have been weighing up adding more experience to their attack too.

It has recently been confirmed that Anthony Martial will be out for around 10 weeks with an injury, which only heightens the need for more depth up front at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have identified Choupo-Moting as a potential solution and TEAMtalk can now reveal they are likely to move for the 34-year-old in what remains of the January transfer window.

Choupo-Moting currently plies his trade for Bayern Munich, who have had him since 2020, when they took him from Paris Saint-Germain.

Before that, he was part of the Stoke City squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship in 2018, scoring five goals for the Potters.

Man Utd have now emerged as candidates to bring Choupo-Moting back to English football, identifying him as a player they are interested in.

His contract with Bayern is due to expire at the end of the season, so Man Utd could offer him the next step.

In turn, Choupo-Moting would be keen to join Man Utd, our sources have confirmed to us.

He would be leaving Bayern with 38 goals from 109 appearances for the club to his name, which – also taking into account the six trophies he has won along the way – has made it the most successful spell of his career.

However, there is no way past Harry Kane for him as Bayern’s main striker, which could open the door for him to embark on a new challenge.

How has Choupo-Moting done recently?

Over at Man Utd, the top scorer this season so far has been Hojlund with seven goals in all competitions.

Considering their league games only, Scott McTominay has led the way with five goals, despite being a central midfielder.

This season, meanwhile, Choupo-Moting has scored three goals from 21 appearances (including five starts) for Bayern.

Last season, though, was the best of his career as he scored 17 goals from 30 appearances, including 10 goals in the Bundesliga (the third time he has ever hit double figures in a league season).

For the past six seasons running, Choupo-Moting has played in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals from 31 appearances in that competition during that time.

