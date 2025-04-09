Man Utd ‘likely’ to move for £52m-rated Brazilian after Amorim sours on homegrown star

Ruben Amorim has growing doubts about Kobbie Mainoo, with a report revealing Manchester United are now ‘likely to make a move’ for a Brazil international who’ll serve as Manuel Ugarte’s new midfield partner.

Mainoo burst on to the scene at the mid-way point last season and went on to score what proved to be the winning goal in the FA Cup final. The Man Utd youngster also forced his way into England’s plans at Euro 2024 despite his relative lack of experience at club level.

It’s been a more difficult second season for Mainoo who in and around injury absences has failed to nail down a regular spot since Ruben Amorim took charge.

Amorim has previously cast doubt on Mainoo’s ability to play in one of the two deeper midfield roles in his 3-4-2-1 formation. He’s found greater success in the spots behind the striker, though rumours of a money-spinning exit refuse to go away.

As a homegrown player the proceeds from a Mainoo sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on United’s books. Chelsea registered their interest in the midfielder in January, though United’s asking price of roughly £70m-£80m proved prohibitive.

But according to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, Amorim is ‘determined to find a new midfield partner for Ugarte amid lingering doubts’ over Mainoo.

To that end, it’s claimed Man Utd have fixed their gaze on Atalanta’s all-action midfielder, Ederson Silva.

Man Utd to make Ederson move on one condition

Ederson, 25, has established himself as one of Serie A’s most accomplished and tenacious central midfielders during his time with Atalanta.

His efforts at club level were rewarded in 2024 upon being called up for the Brazilian national side. Ederson has gone on to collect two further caps since making his debut.

Atalanta are said to value Ederson around the €60m/£52m mark, though that won’t prevent Man Utd from launching a bid on one condition.

It’s claimed whether Man Utd can succeed with a move or not depends on securing Champions League qualification.

It’s not specified if that relates to the extra money that will unlock or whether Ederson will only leave Atalanta for a club in Europe’s top competition.

In any case, what is clear is United must book their place in the UCL to stand a chance and given their lowly league position, that can only be achieved by winning the Europa League.

Man Utd have advanced to the quarter-final stages where Lyon await. The first leg will be played on Thursday, with the return fixture at Old Trafford one week later on April 17.

The winners of Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao would await in the semi-finals. An all-English clash with Tottenham in the final is possible.

Who is Atalanta’s Ederson?

By Samuel Bannister

No, he isn’t the Manchester City goalkeeper. Ederson of Atalanta has been making his own name over the past couple of years with his rise to prominence in Italian football.

It took a long time for Ederson to settle at a club as he embarked on a winding road to where he is now, but he has since established himself as a key player for a side regularly challenging in the European places and earned his senior Brazil debut in the summer of 2024.

Starting out at Desportivo Brasil and also having a brief spell in China with Shandong Luneng as an academy player, Ederson earned a move to Cruzeiro in 2018 and got more chances than expected, standing out as one of their best players in the 2019 Serie A campaign even though it ended in relegation.

A dispute between player and club followed, with Ederson ultimately allowed to join Corinthians. He later had a loan spell with Fortaleza, whom he helped qualify for the Copa Libertadores.

But he would not get to represent them in it, as he moved to Italy with Salernitana in January 2022 and stood out for a side who narrowly avoided relegation. Within just six months, he had shown enough that he was above Salernitana’s level, and Atalanta bought him.

Since then, Ederson has found stability, even becoming a Europa League champion in 2024. A dynamic midfielder, Ederson is energetic and can influence the game from an attacking or defensive viewpoint.

Ederson is pretty much the full package as a midfielder, apart from goalscoring (although he did get seven last season). He can pass as efficiently as he can tackle or intercept, making him perfect for playing on the transition.

In terms of his role, the right-footer can operate as a holding midfielder or as part of a pairing in the middle of the park. He did play further forward for Atalanta at first, but has fared much better with a slightly deeper deployment. However he is instructed to operate, Ederson works like a machine and wins duels galore.