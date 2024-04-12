Man Utd ‘likely’ to discard serial winner who is willing to take ‘significant’ pay cut to stay

Raphael Varane looks set to leave at the end of the season.

Manchester United are ‘likely’ to discard one of their top-earning players at the end of the season unless a compromise can be made over his wages.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils have fallen below expectations this season and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to make a number of key changes over the summer.

Along with bringing in some fresh faces, Man Utd are also looking to offload a number of senior stars in a bid to reduce their wage bill for the upcoming season.

Raphael Varane is among the players who are facing an uncertain future and according to recent reports, it’s looking increasingly likely that he will leave at the end of the season.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, Man Utd ‘won’t offer’ Varane a new contract which is worth his current £340k-a-week salary.

While a compromise could still be made and Varane could reduce his terms at the club, Wheeler states that it’s ‘likely’ that Varane will leave at the end of the season.

His current deal with the club is set to expire in the summer and while Man Utd do have the option to extend his existing deal by a further year, the club won’t take up that option.

Varane wants to stay

While the Frenchman will likely be forced to look for a new club in the summer, reports have claimed that the Frenchman is keen to stick around at Old Trafford.

According to reports in Spain from last month, Varane is willing to ‘significantly’ reduce his salary if it means he can stay at Man Utd.

The club will no doubt be considering this, but it seems as if they have a number of younger alternatives in mind for the summer.

Varane is arguably Man Utd’s best defender when fully fit, but as a result of his advancing age and constant injury struggles, the club seem keen to move him on.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been identified as a potential replacement for Varane in the summer, although the 21-year-old certainly won’t come cheap.

According to TEAMtalk sources, the Merseyside club will demand a minimum of £80m for their prized asset in the summer.

In terms of Varane, he will have a number of options on the table if he does leave Man Utd at the end of the campaign. He’s been a long-term target for clubs in Saudi Arabia and the Frenchman is also said to be keen on a return to Real Madrid or Lens.

