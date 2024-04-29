Man Utd line up £115m double swoop that’ll sting Liverpool and demolish Crystal Palace

Man Utd are lining up a double swoop for two Crystal Palace stand-outs

Manchester United are ready to hijack Liverpool’s plans by signing a Crystal Palace ace as part of a brutal double raid on the Eagles, according to a report.

Oliver Glasner’s squad contains many a star the Premier League’s big hitters have cast their eyes over. Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen have formed a superb centre-back pairing, while attackers Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise continue to trouble defences each and every week.

Liverpool are one club who’ve taken notes on Guehi. Indeed, TEAMtalk learned back in March that the Reds had even made contact with Guehi’s camp.

Liverpool – who’ll be managed by Arne Slot next season – are in the market for a new centre-back to replace Joel Matip.

The veteran defender, 33, is strongly expected to leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer.

Guehi has emerged as a key target for the Reds, though they’re by no means the only club showing interest.

We learned Arsenal were also keen on the 23-year-old and per a fresh update from the Times, so are Man Utd.

Guehi ‘likely to leave’ Crystal Palace

They state the Red Devils have made signing a new centre-back as well as a striker their top two priorities in the market this summer.

Guehi is expected to cost a minimum of £55m to sign, though that doesn’t appear to be deterring Man Utd.

Furthermore, the report claims Crystal Palace ‘fear that Marc Guehi is likely to leave this summer.’

Guehi will have two years left to run on his deal and if it becomes apparent he won’t pen fresh terms, a sale this summer to ensure Palace can extract maximum value makes sense.

Arsenal also also mentioned in the piece, though it’s suggested they may only make a move if Jakub Kiwior is sold.

Man Utd’s need is far greater, with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both poised to depart as free agents.

Man Utd to make it a double?

The Times also claimed Man Utd could make it a double by also snapping up winger Michael Olise.

Olise signed a new deal at Selhurst Park last year. In doing so, the release clause in the 22-year-old’s deal was elevated from £35m to approximately £60m.

The left-footer operates primarily on the right wing and would be viewed as an upgrade on the misfiring Antony.

Olise is understood to be an avid Man Utd fan and the Mirror previously reported he’s a personal target of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

With a striker also wanted and other outlets talking up a second addition at centre-half as well as a new signing at right-back, Man Utd’s starting eleven could look unrecognisable next season compared to the one fielded by Erik ten Hag this term.

