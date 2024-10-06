Man Utd line up blockbuster move for Bundesliga forward who dreams of Liverpool transfer

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush has reportedly been identified as a target by Manchester United, but Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in him.

The 25-year-old Egyptian international, who can play as a winger or a striker, has scored an impressive six goals in five Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Marmoush tops the scoring charts ahead of Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane and is very keen to join a Premier League club in the January transfer window.

According to CaughtOffside, Marmoush has been on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal ‘for some time’ but Man Utd, along with West Ham and Nottingham Forest are also ‘teams to watch’ in the race for his signature.

The report claims that Man Utd and West Ham may now be ‘preparing to step up their interest in Marmoush ahead of the January transfer window,’ with Frankfurt willing to entertain offers in the region of €30m (£25.1m; $32.9m) for him.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in more competition for youngsters Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the striker department, with the duo scoring just one Premier League goal between them so far this season.

Marmoush’s prolific form makes it likely that a bid will arrive for him in January. His dream is to join Liverpool or Arsenal, but he is open to any proposal from a Premier League club.

Omar Marmoush wants PL switch – sources

We exclusively revealed last month that Marmoush is actively pushing to join a Premier League club as he is keen to test himself in English football.

Nottingham Forest made a £20m offer for the Frankfurt star in the closing stages of the summer window, but the German side said it fell short of their valuation.

Repped by the CAA Stellar group, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they are also keen to move him on in the next two windows, with the 32-times capped Egypt international seen as having the perfect qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

While CaughtOffside claim that £25m could be enough to sign Marmoush, we understand that his true price tag is closer to the £40m mark.

Our information in mid-September suggested that West Ham were leading the race for Marmoush. However, he would be very interested if Man Utd, or indeed Liverpool or Arsenal came forward with an offer.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for his signature in January, as all the signs point towards him leaving Frankfurt at this stage.

Erik ten Hag is hanging by a thread

Right now, the full focus of the Man Utd hierarchy is on their manager situation and whether or not they decide to sack Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal start to the season and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, while they are yet to win in the Europa League.

Man Utd face Aston Villa this afternoon and sources say that the game could be crucial in determining Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford. An international break follows the fixture and that could give the Red Devils’ hierarchy time to bring in a replacement.

We understand that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the rest of the Man Utd hierarchy have already drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements for Ten Hag.

Thomas Tuchel, who held talks with Man Utd over the summer, is currently their ‘number one’ target, while former Juventus and AC Milan boss Max Allegri is also admired.

Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe also feature on the shortlist, per our sources.

It’s likely, though, that assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will at least be given an interim stint in charge should Ten Hag get the axe.

IN FOCUS: Marmoush vs Zirkzee, stats from this season