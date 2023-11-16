Man Utd line up dominant centre-half after Varane edges closer to surprise January switch

Manchester United are on the trail of a German centre-half to potentially replace Raphael Varane in January, though Newcastle or West Ham aim to thwart their plans, per reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has called for Man Utd to ‘reset’ their squad once he’s assumed full control of sporting matters at Old Trafford. The British billionaire is primed to purchase a 25 percent share in the club and major change behind the scenes is afoot.

CEO Richard Arnold is the first casualty of the incoming new regime and director of football, John Murtough, could quickly follow.

Ratcliffe seeks a radical overhaul of the club’s recruitment strategy and the upcoming January window is shaping up to be a busy one.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are expected to be axed. Regarding arrivals, Fabrizio Romano previously confirmed a top class centre-half is in the club’s sights in 2024.

However, if the out of favour Raphael Varane is lured to Saudi Arabia in six weeks’ time, the new centre-half would be required in January and must not wait until the summer.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Varane is a key target for the Saudi Pro League in the winter window.

Enquiries have already been fielded by Varane’s agents and the fact he’s tumbled down the pecking order could embolden Varane to leave.

Fabrizio Romano initially claimed he’d heard nothing of Varane to Saudi Arabia, though recently changed his tune when declaring the possible move an “open situation”.

One centre-half Man Utd have been heavily linked with signing in 2024 is Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo. The fact Nice are owned by Ratcliffe’s INEOS group would smoothen the transfer process.

However, according to a fresh update from The Sun, Man Utd have Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah in their sights.

Man Utd, Newcastle, West Ham circling over Tah

The 27-year-old is in the form of his life at Leverkusen who currently sit atop the Bundesliga table.

Xabi Alonso’s side have remarkably won 16, drawn one and lost zero from their 17 matches across all competitions this season.

Tah has played a starring role in their incredible start to the season and has even provided four goals from centre-half.

The 6ft 5in defender is regularly starting games for the German national side once again and per The Sun, transfer interest from England is growing.

Man Utd, West Ham and Newcastle have all taken note. Per the report, a January transfer is possible.

The Sun cite a £20m valuation, though Goal suggest Leverkusen will be able to command much more in lieu of Tah’s excellent form of late.

Leverkusen are understandably reluctant to sell in the middle of a season where they currently top the Bundesliga. However, Tah will only have 18 months left on his deal come January and The Sun suggest sizeable offers could succeed.

Newcastle would appear to be the biggest threat to Man Utd given their centre-back needs are arguably even greater.

Surgery remains an option for Sven Botman who has been out of action with a knee injury since September. Dan Burn has been ruled out for two months with a back issue.

That’s left Eddie Howe with only Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles to call upon at the heart of his defence.

