Manchester United are reportedly considering offering Rasmus Hojlund in a swap deal for a top Serie A attacker as Ruben Amorim looks to improve his attacking options this summer.

The 22-year-old has scored just one goal in his last 18 Premier League games and the Red Devils are willing to sell for the right price, if they can bring in a replacement.

As we have consistently reported, a new striker is the priority for Man Utd this summer and they have a number of exciting targets on their radar, such as Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen.

The signing of a new front man could see Hojlund fall further down the pecking order, and reports suggest that he could return to Italy this summer in a deal that would benefit Man Utd.

According to The Mirror, Hojlund ‘could be set for a stunning return to former club Atalanta’ as Man Utd ‘consider offering him in a swap deal for the Italian side’s Ademola Lookman.’

The report claims that Hojlund is still ‘highly thought of’ by Atalanta and they have allegedly remained in contact with his representatives.

Lookman, meanwhile, may be ready to leave the Serie A club ‘after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.’ The 27-year-old inspired Atalanta to Europa League glory last term and was named African Player of the Year.

Man Utd one of three Prem clubs keen on Atalanta ace – sources

Former Everton and Fulham man Lookman has finally found his feet with Atalanta after an interesting footballing journey. He’s notched 50 goals and 24 assists in 114 games for the Italian side and is undoubtedly one of their most important players.

However, Lookman’s relationship is Gasperini is strained, after the Atalanta manager has made multiple comments about him in press conferences, notably calling him “one of the worst penalty takers” after he missed a crucial spot kick in a loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Lookman’s contract expires in 2027 and speculation is rife that Atalanta could sell him for the right price this summer. He can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, so could provide cover in multiple areas for Man Utd.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported on March 24th that Nottingham Forest are very interested in Lookman and are weighing up a bid for him.

However, Galetti also revealed in his report that Man Utd are indeed admirers of Lookman, along with Newcastle, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

In a separate report, Galetti states that Man Utd would be willing to sell both Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee if Man Utd are able to bring in adequate attacking reinforcements.

With this in mind, swapping Hojlund for Lookman could be an avenue the Red Devils explore this summer.

