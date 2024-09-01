Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson has been identified as a potential long-term replacement for Luke Shaw at Manchester United, according to reports.

The Red Devils have started the season without a fit left-back with Erik Ten Hag using right-back Diogo Dalot down the left as a makeshift option.

However, they did not delve into the transfer market for a left-sided defender despite bringing in several new faces.

Man Utd ended up signing three defenders across the window with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui coming into the club. Ten Hag’s team also recruited a striker in Joshua Zirkzee and a defensive midfielder in the form of Manuel Ugarte.

According to The Sun, Man Utd are planning a January deal for Robinson if they can raise the funds for the swoop. He is seen as a long-term replacement for Shaw, who has had several injuries over his career.

The 27-year-old’s skill and athleticism has wowed the Red Devils and Fulham will not prevent him from departing if any team matches their £30 million asking price during the winter transfer window.

Robinson is seen as a potentially valuable addition to the United squad. The USA star has had a strong start to the season, with two assists in three league games, and he is presently in the greatest part of his Premier League career.

With current market prices for players at left-back elevated, £30 million appears to be a bargain for Robinson. The key issue is whether United can recoup that much in player sales during the January transfer window.

Time running out for Luke Shaw at Man Utd

Shaw had a difficult 2023/24 season with multiple injuries and his tag of being injury prone hasn’t been helped by him picking up a fresh niggle ahead of the current campaign.

Shaw appeared in only 15 games the previous season, but he recovered enough to appear for England at the European Championship in Germany.

The Southampton graduate, however, sustained a calf injury when he returned to United’s preseason training in another hammer blow to his career.

He has been ruled out until the international break, but United may want a suitable replacement in place for the long term as soon as possible.

Tyrell Malacia was bought from Feyenoord two years ago to offer the solution, but the Netherlands international has not played in the previous 14 months after failing to recover from a devastating knee injury.

