Man Utd hope to make Alphonso Davies the first signing in the Ruben Amorim era

Manchester United hope to sign Alphonso Davies in January who looks tailor-made for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, though while there’s willingness to do business from Bayern Munich, two major obstacles must be overcome, according to a report.

Amorim primarily operates with a 3-4-3 / 3-4-2-1 formation. The 39-year-old is expected to stick with that system upon arriving at Old Trafford, with The Athletic revealing Man Utd chiefs believe the current make-up of their squad is well suited to the change.

One player who’d fit Amorim’s formation like a glove is Bayern Munich and Canada ace, Alphonso Davies. The marauding left-footer would be deployed as a left wing-back and Man Utd have already made an enquiry into his signing.

Davies, 23, is in the final year of his contract at Bayern and per Fabrizio Romano, it’ll take a “miracle” for the two parties to thrash out a contract extension.

With Davies destined to leave Bayern in 2025, Sky Sports Switzerland report the German giant are ready to accept a cut-price transfer in January. Doing so would allow the club to collect a fee, albeit a relatively small one, rather than lose Davies for nothing six months later.

The report also asuggested Man Utd are ready to act on their interest with a winter window bid. However, there are two distinct problems in play that could prevent Davies from becoming Amorim’s first signing in January.

Firstly, The Guardian report Amorim will be working with a ‘limited budget’ in January thanks to the £200m-plus United spent in the summer.

Secondly, various sources including Sky Germany, Sky Sports Switzerland and Fabrizio Romano have all tipped Real Madrid to sign Davies instead.

Romano revealed Los Blancos have been working on Davies signing as a free agent at season’s end for months. Come January 1, Davies will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with the club.

The latest report from Sky Sports Switzerland claims Davies’ ‘priority remains above all to join Real Madrid in July 2025.’ As such, Man Utd, Amorim and their recruitment team face an uphill struggle to convince Davies to reverse course and reject Real Madrid in favour of joining the Red Devils.

Amorim tactic was a ‘deal-breaker’ for Liverpool

Amorim’s insistence on playing a back three is understood to have proven a ‘deal-breaker’ for Liverpool.

The Reds explored the appointment of Amorim while seeking a successor for Jurgen Klopp. However, Liverpool turned their nose up at deploying a back three, while Ben Jacobs claimed Manchester City have also swerved Amorim for similar reasons.

Nonetheless, United’s playing personnel may actually be more suited to the formation change, with Lisandro Martinez for example freed up to advance the ball if deployed on the left of a back three.

GO DEEPER: Six Man Utd players who could benefit from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

Davies would represent an ideal addition on the left of the midfield four. While primarily deployed as a traditional left-back at Bayern, Davies often operates in a more advanced role while captaining Canada.

TEAMtalk can confirm Sky Sports Switzerland’s reporting to be accurate. Man Utd would love to sign Davies in January and Bayern are willing to cash in while they still can.

However, a deal will remain unlikely unless Man Utd can convince Davies to abandon his ambitions of signing for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are content to forge a pre-contract agreement and sign Davies as a free agent, much to Bayern’s dismay.

Man Utd manager latest – Amorim AND Ten Hag

👉 Ruben Amorim to Man Utd delayed by two hurdles as Sporting CP president gets brazen

👉 Second casualty of Amorim appointment named, with Man Utd to sweep clean

👉 Ruben Amorim requests Man Utd sign THREE Sporting CP stars, with transfer ambitions already clear

👉 Dwight Yorke reveals the real reason Ten Hag was sacked, rips into ‘anxious’ Man Utd stars

👉 Ten Hag ‘pressed’ for signings of Liverpool and Arsenal stars before Man Utd pair joined for £117m

Alphonso Davies a proven winner