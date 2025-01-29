Man Utd line up spectacular Bayern Munich raid after Rashford, Garnacho exits heat up

Manchester United are considering signing a Bayern Munich forward who has the green light to leave amid growing expectation Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will both depart.

Man Utd are open to offloading both Rashford and Garnacho this month, with the former eyeing a loan move to Barcelona and the latter wanted by Chelsea and Napoli.

Neither player is well suited to Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation and in the case of Garnacho in particular, a lucrative sale will allow Man Utd to reinvest in new signings before the fast-approaching February 3 deadline.

Yet Man Utd are well aware they cannot deprive Amorim of options without filling the void. Accordingly, Man Utd are now understood to be weighing up a move for Bayern Munich striker, Mathys Tel.

The 19-year-old – who TEAMtalk has been informed is valued around the £40m mark by Bayern – wants to leave Munich before the winter window slams shut.

Taking to X on Tuesday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Mathys Tel has just decided to leave Bayern in January! Bayern and player side will assess all the options on the market.

“Chelsea asked for Tel at the beginning of January but there are more clubs also keen… race open.”

With Bayern now open to Tel’s departure, a scramble for his signature is expected and per Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd could make a move if Rashford and/or Garnacho depart.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Understand Manchester United considering entering the race for Mathys Tel in the event of a departure of Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford, following Tel‘s decision to leave FC Bayern before Deadline Day.

“Open race. But Man Utd and more teams are very well informed.”

Tel is one of the most highly-rated young strikers around, though amid the presence of Harry Kane, has barely got a look-in over recent times.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop Tel from notching 16 goal contributions in just 1,406 minutes of action last season. That equated to a goal or assist once every 88 minutes.

Rashford, Garnacho exits take shape

Rashford favours a move to Spain and Barcelona specifically. The LaLiga giant are open to bringing Rashford on board via the loan route and would be prepared to absorb half of the player’s mammoth £325,000-a-week wages.

Barcelona must move a player on before Rashford can arrive and according to an update from Sport on Monday, Barcelona have cleared the path for Rashford’s arrival by signing off on Unai Hernandez’s sale to Al-Ittihad.

Garnacho, meanwhile, looks set to be the subject of a fierce late-window battle between Chelsea and Napoli.

Napoli have already seen a bid for Garnacho worth roughly £42m knocked back by Man Utd. That prompted Antonio Conte’s side to begin exploring a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi instead.

However, Sky Sports led the way when revealing Adeyemi has informed Dortmund and all interested sides including Napoli that he will not change clubs this window. Romano has subsequently confirmed Adeyemi’s decision NOT to leave Dortmund until the summer at the earliest.

As such, Napoli are expected to re-enter the running for Garnacho, with the club desperate to sign a readymade replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined PSG for €70m/£59m.

Sky Sports claimed Napoli have actually emerged as Garnacho’s preferred destination too despite prior reports claiming Chelsea were the Argentine’s choice.

Napoli reportedly intend to verbally agree personal terms with Garnacho before launching a new and improved bid closer to Man Utd’s target price of between £55m-£60m.

Chelsea hold official interest in Garnacho and as mentioned by Romano, they’re also admirers of Mathys Tel too.

Latest Man Utd news – Two signings agreed

In other news, Man Utd have agreements in place for two other signings.

Firstly, United have agreed a €35m package (€30m plus €5m in add-ons) with Lecce for the transfer of Patrick Dorgu.

Personal terms are already in place with the 20-year-old Dane who’ll play at left wing-back for Man Utd.

Elsewhere, United have raided Arsenal’s academy once again after convincing 18-year-old centre-back, Ayden Heaven, to move to Old Trafford.

That comes after United successfully poached striker sensation Chido Obi-Martin from The Gunners last summer.