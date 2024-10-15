Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane are both in Man Utd's crosshairs

Manchester United are weighing up moves for two experienced Bayern Munich stars and reports out of Germany have shed light on how likely the transfers are to happen and when.

Man Utd are no stranger to raiding Bayern Munich, with summer recruits Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt both signed from the Bundesliga’s biggest club.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are eyeing up two more Bayern stars – midfielder Leon Goretzka and winger Leroy Sane.

Goretzka (29) and Sane (28) would bring a wealth of experience to Old Trafford if signed. The pair have racked up 122 senior caps for Germany combined, while Sane previously shone in the Premier League when lifting two titles with Manchester City.

Plettenberg ran the rule over whether either transfer is viable while also hinting a big aim at Man Utd in January will be strengthening their midfield.

“Manchester United are monitoring the situations of Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane for a possible transfer in winter or summer,” wrote Plettenberg. “It is possible that Man Utd will strengthen their squad in the winter with a central (defensive) midfielder.

“Goretzka, he’s an interesting candidate for Man Utd. However, Goretzka still wants to stay beyond winter at this stage. Contract until 2026 and Sane is continuing talks with Bayern about a contract beyond 2025.”

Plettenberg subsequently stated a third Bayern star – left-back Alphonso Davies – is also on United’s radar. However, the Red Devils aren’t confident of being able to strike a deal amid concrete interest from Real Madrid.

Goretzka and Sane are fading forces?

Goretzka’s stock at Bayern has fallen over recent times, resulting in the midfielder failing to make a single start across all competitions this season.

Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Konrad Laimer and Joao Palhinha are all ahead of Goretzka in Vincent Kompany’s pecking order in the engine room.

Goretzka is contracted to Bayern until the summer of 2026. As such, a sale in 2025 would make sense from Bayern’s perspective if his race in Bavaria is run.

Sane’s influence in Munich is also on the wane on the back of Michael Olise’s arrival from Crystal Palace. The France international has quickly established himself as the starter on the right wing, leaving Sane to feed off scraps from the bench.

Many Man Utd fans will question the logic in signing another club’s cast-offs, though if Goretzka and/or Sane improve on what United have, no one will complain.

Sane has also drawn links with Arsenal, Newcastle and Barcelona over recent weeks, with his future at Bayern seemingly coming to a head.

As Plettenberg mentioned, Sane is in the final year of his contract and talks over a new deal have taken place. However, multiple outlets have declared Bayern are asking Sane to take a pay cut due to his diminished role since Olise signed.

