Manchester United are showing strong interest in signing an FC Porto star who club chiefs believe is ‘destined to become a leading player in world football’, and he’s not the only Portuguese talent United hope to land.

Under the INEOS regime, Man Utd have drastically altered their transfer strategy. All of the club’s first-team signings last summer were aged 26 or under at the time of their arrivals. The club’s only major signing in the winter window, Patrick Dorgu, is just 20 years of age.

United have also made a concerted effort to bolster their academy, with teenage starlets Chido Obi-Marrtin, Sekou Kone, Diego Leon and Ayden Heaven all signed in the INEOS era.

And according to a fresh update from CaughtOffside, Man Utd hope to add a highly-rated Portuguese talent to their ranks.

It’s claimed Man Utd along with Arsenal are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in FC Porto attacker, Rodrigo Mora.

Despite being 17 years old, Mora is already a featuring regularly for Porto and making meaningful contributions too.

Indeed, the attacking midfielder has bagged three goals and three assists in 12 league matches this season.

Mora is also on the radars of Real Madrid, PSG and Aston Villa, but it’s Man Utd and Arsenal who front the queue at present.

If brought to Old Trafford he could eventually line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s customary 3-4-2-1 formation.

United scouts have filed glowing reports on Mora and per CaughtOffside, club chiefs are ‘already convinced that the Portuguese wonderkid is destined to become a leading player in world football.’

Mora’s deal with Porto contains a release clause worth roughly £55m. It was not made clear whether Man Utd would attempt to sign the player for a smaller fee if they do act on their interest.

Though what is clear is Mora isn’t the only Portuguese sensation United aim to sign…

Double raid on Portugal’s elite

According to a report from A Bola last month, Man Utd have already moved to reunite Amorim with Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old is already a regular starter at Sporting CP and played primarily at right wing-back during Amorim’s final months in Lisbon.

The report’s headline read: ‘Manchester United have already grabbed Quenda for the summer.’

That was quickly doubled down upon in the copy, with A Bola adding: ‘Manchester United have already snapped up Geovany Quenda.’

‘Not in this winter transfer window, but for the summer, a transfer that, according to A Bola, is assured, with the 17-year-old winger joining the Red Devils from 2025/2026.’

Trusted reporter David Ornstein quickly added his take on the situation, confirming Man Utd have explored a move for Quenda.

However, Ornstein stopped well short of declaring Man Utd already had a deal in place like A Bola claimed.

On the subject of cost, Ornstein revealed a €40m/£33.3m bid should be enough to seal a deal with Sporting.

GO DEEPER: Who is Rodrigo Mora?

By Samuel Bannister

He won’t turn 18 until May, but Rodrigo Mora has already been starting to stand out for Porto’s first team in what has been a breakthrough season.

A skilful attacking midfielder, with decent control and spatial awareness, he is best positioned behind the main striker in central areas. The formation Porto have been using recently allows for two players to operate in this territory, which has boosted Mora’s chances of making an impact.

Mora was promoted into Porto’s first team in September 2024. He went on to score his first senior goal on just his third appearance and his G/A-per-game ratio remains very strong for someone of his age.

Understandably, he is still showing his potential in flashes and full 90-minute appearances are rare at this stage. But – as someone who made his reserve team debut at 15, younger than anyone else in the history of the Portuguese second tier – Mora is holding his own at a high level.

Right-footed, he is capable of playing on the left wing too, but is best off in central attacking areas. His strengths include his dribbling ability and passing, while he doesn’t shirk his responsibilities out of possession either.

The future looks bright for Mora if he can keep up his development.

