Manchester United are reportedly weighing up three options to become their new sporting director, though one trusted journalist is adamant that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is unlikely to rush into any decision following the shock decision to part company with Dan Ashworth.

The 53-year-old moved into the Red Devils hotseat over the summer after a lengthy chase to prise him from Premier League rivals Newcastle ultimately paid off, and with the cost of his appointment believed to have cost Manchester United up to £10m. However, it was announced on Sunday that just over five months into moving into his new role Ashworth has left the club, leaving new minority shareholders INEOS with serious egg on their faces.

All sorts of theories over why Ashworth departed – and we have been careful not to use the word ‘sack’ here – have since emerged, with the latest two on Monday morning centring around a row over former manager Erik ten Hag and over the decision to sign two of their five summer signings.

Either way, the saga does not reflect well on Ratcliffe, who will now need to offer Ashworth a significant pay-off just a matter of weeks after a similarly embarrassing scenario unfolded with Ten Hag.

His departure leaves United with a sizeable hole to fill with the British billionaire identifying the role as an important one upon his appointment to help the club close that gap on the sides currently dominating English and European football.

Now according to talkSPORT, United already have three men under consideration for the vacancy with Dougie Freedman considered the favourite and the experienced Luis Campos also in the running. However, it’s also claimed that technical director Jason Wilcox could be promoted from within as well and he is also a serious option for United.

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs suggests the appointment could come from within and stated on X: ‘Manchester United have been building a new team and structure at super speed, and there is an acknowledgement there will be an element of learning and adapting on the job to create a winning structure.

‘Manchester United confident in their plans for 2025. Jason Wilcox and likely Chris Vivell may take enhanced roles. Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc are involved in recruitment. And Omar Berrada remains a key voice in football and business decisions. He drove Ruben Amorim’s appointment.’

Gary Neville questions Man Utd over Ashworth exit

Upon the decision to part company with Ashworth, United released a short 41-word statement that left supporters with more questions than answers over the 53-year-old’s exit.

Certainly, the number of theories that have arisen since his exit was announced is evidence of that.

In the meantime, Gary Neville has hit out at INEOS over the way the exit was handled and feels it makes their ownership look ‘weak’.

“Something like that can’t be mutual,” Neville said on NBC Sports.

“Dan Ashworth was head-hunted for many, many months. He was paid millions of pounds for it, so I’m shocked that this has happened. It’s not a good look at all and it’s going to need explaining.”

The former United skipper continued: “The statement they’ve put out is really poor. What’s really clear here is there is a fracture.

“Fans are going to be asking the question, what’s gone wrong? They’re going to speculate, it’s going to leave huge voids [of information].

“I think you’re better off just punching us in the face with the truth sometimes. Just tell us, because it’s obvious that something has happened. I think that statement, to be honest with you, is weak.”

Ashworth Man Utd exit theories: Ten Hag row; frozen out; transfer blunders

Indeed, while it’s suggested Ashworth has left United with the club’s best wishes and there is no ill-feeling from either party, several theories have emerged over his departure from the role.

First up, it’s been claimed that Ashworth felt he’s been frozen out by Ratcliffe over the major decisions on how to run Manchester United. That stacks up given our understanding that the former sporting director had wanted an Englishman appointed as Ten Hag’s successor, with Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and even Eddie Howe on his wanted list, per our sources.

The timing of the Ten Hag dismissal will also forever be questioned, with the Dutchman fired on 28 October – just 116 days after he signed a new one-year extension to his contract at Old Trafford.

Just seven weeks prior to the axe falling, Ashworth had released a statement backing the manager, with claims since emerging that Ratcliffe was left infuriated by the decision to back the former Ajax boss.

Doubts have also been raised over the signings of Ten Hag’s countrymen Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt, with the pair failing to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

