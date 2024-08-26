Man Utd linked winger tipped to ‘accept’ Aston Villa move amid bombshell Chelsea swap deal claims

Aston Villa and Man Utd have been linked with Chelsea star Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are interested in Manchester United star Jadon Sancho but Raheem Sterling could derail a potential swap deal for the winger, per reports.

It was revealed on Sunday that the Blues are set to battle Juventus for Sancho and could potentially offer two players in exchange for him.

The duo in question are Sterling and Ben Chilwell, who have both been deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca.

Sterling has made no secret of the fact that he’s been frustrated by how he’s been treated by the Chelsea hierarchy and is exploring his options as we enter the final week of the transfer window.

As previously reported, Aston Villa have shown an interest in signing Sterling this summer as Unai Emery looks to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies.

Villa have done some good business this summer as they prepare for Champions League football but they could still make some more additions.

Sterling, 29, has plenty of experience at the highest level after stints with Liverpool, Manchester City and now Chelsea, and could be an excellent addition for Villa.

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Sancho from Man Utd could be extinguished if Sterling joins Villa and reports suggest that the winger wants to join the Midlands side.

Aston Villa are ‘as big as Chelsea’

According to former Villa scout Bryan King, Sterling would jump at the chance to play under Emery, putting a move to Man Utd in doubt.

“Things have certainly materialised at Chelsea around him,” King told Villa News.

“This would be a very interesting signing for Aston Villa. A player of his experience, that could only be a good thing for the club.

“Sterling would definitely entertain the move, Villa are playing in the UEFA Champions League. A brand-new England manager has come in, he needs to impress and how can he do that without playing?

“I think he would accept the move. Villa are a big club, they’re as big as Chelsea.”

The big obstacle for any club trying to sign Sterling, including Man Utd and Villa, is the player’s enormous wages.

The England international earns an eye-watering £350,000 per week and that would make him Villa’s highest earner by a country mile, with Youri Tielemans currently the holder of that title on £150,000 a week.

Sterling would, therefore, likely have to accept a significant pay cut to join the Midlands club and whether he’d be willing to do so remains to be seen.

Chelsea are expected to table a swap deal including Sterling for Sancho in the coming days, but, of course, Sterling would have to agree to the move to Old Trafford for a deal to be completed.

