Man Utd star eviscerated by top journalist after bizarre Tottenham moment

One of the most respected journalists in the industry has savaged Lisandro Martinez for the part he played in Manchester United drawing with Tottenham.

Martinez, 28, has been a regular starter for Michael Carrick this term, locking down the left centre-back posiition.

However, Man Utd have failed to keep a single clean sheet in the Premier League so far, and on Saturday evening, threw away a late lead against 10-man Tottenham.

Dominic Solanke bagged the injury-time equaliser after a spot of what can only be described as bizarre defending from Martinez.

The Argentine made no attempt to head a late cross away, instead putting his full focus on wrestling the much bigger Solanke.

Ultimately, the Spurs frontman outmuscled his smaller counterpart, spinning Martinez around 270 degrees before glancing home from close range.

United failed to re-take the lead, ensuring they’ve now won just once in six league matches so far this season.

Brutal Lisandro Martinez verdict

Martinez’s brain explosion prompted a withering verdict from The Athletic’s Adam Crafton post-match.

The two-time Sports Journalist of the Year took to X to insist Man Utd should have sold Martinez over the summer.

Crafton also suggested Martinez has a rather inflated ego, which his performances on the pitch rarely justify.

“They should have cashed in on Martinez after the World Cup,” wrote Crafton.

“The gap between his actual performances and his sense of self is very big.”

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Man Utd intend to overhaul their defence in 2027, with at least three new signings wanted.

A left-back will arrive, though changes will also come in the centre-back position.

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Martinez is out of contract in the summer, though his deal does contain a club option for an extra season.

A prior report from talkSPORT stated United plan to activate that option to protect their investment. However, they would be willing to sell Martinez next summer if he struggles with form and fitness this year.

While he’s remained fit so far, his on-field displays suggest a parting of the ways is on the cards.