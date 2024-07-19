Manchester United have reportedly listened to the advice of their new assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy and made a move for Dutch sensation Xavi Simons.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder was sensational for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 and his performances have caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

Simons, 21, registered 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances on loan at RB Leipzig last term after PSG re-signed him from PSV Eindhoven for just £5m.

As previously reported, Van Nistelrooy is a huge admirer of Simons having managed him at PSV and has urged the Red Devils’ hierarchy to make a move for him.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Man Utd have obliged the legendary striker’s request and have begun ‘working on a deal’ to sign Simons, who is valued at £70m.

He is the second PSG being monitored by Man Utd, with sporting director Dan Ashworth working hard to close a deal for midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and negotiations are well underway over a transfer fee.

Simons would arguably be the more exciting addition, but it won’t be easy to get him as interest in the player ramps up.

Man Utd battle two Euro giants for Xavi Simons

L’Equipe claim that Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are the two clubs leading the race for Simons as things stand.

Everything points towards the Dutchman leaving PSG this summer and the report suggests he’s already agreed personal terms with Bayern.

The Bundesliga giants are yet to agree a fee for Simons though and PSG are reportedly ‘expecting a bidding war to break out’ between ‘European powerhouses’ for his services.

Bruno Fernandes has the attacking midfielder slot nailed down at Old Trafford but there have been some suggestions that the Man Utd captain could leave.

Several clubs are monitoring Fernandes’ situation and as we exclusively revealed at the beginning of July, he has been given permission by the Red Devils’ hierarchy to hold talks with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are both interested in the Portuguese international but as yet there has been no indication that a bid has been lodged for him.

Simons remains an exciting target for Man Utd though, so it will be interesting to see if they lodge a formal offer for him in the coming weeks.

It’s likely they’ll have to sell players before being able to match his £70m price tag, however.

