Man Utd get ‘serious’ about signing £25m defender but he’s ‘keen’ to join Liverpool instead

Manchester United are keen on bringing Antonee Robinson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but sources have told TEAMtalk that the Fulham star wants to join Liverpool and play at Anfield instead.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season and qualify for the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

The left-back is an area that both the Red Devils and the Reds are keen on strengthening in the summer transfer window.

Sports Boom has reported that Man Utd are ‘weighing up a summer move’ for Robinson, who is valued at £25million (€29m, $33.5m) by his club, Fulham.

‘The flying left-back has emerged as a serious target’, with Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, ‘particularly keen to strengthen’ that position.

The report has claimed interest from Aston Villa in the former Everton left-back, who is under contract at Fulham until the summer of 2028.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Diego Leon are the three recognised left-backs in the Man Utd squad at the moment, while Diogo Dalot is also able to play in that role.

Malacia is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, while Leon is only 18 years of age.

Man Utd’s interest in Robinson does make sense, but INEOS are facing a serous threat from Liverpool.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 24, 2026, that Liverpool are planning a raid on Fulham for Robinson in the summer transfer window.

Andy Robertson is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, so the defending Premier League champions need a replacement.

Kostas Tsimikas is on loan at AS Roma at the moment, and the fact that Liverpool manager Arne Slot decided to sanction his temporary exit last summer suggests that the Greece international left-back does not have a future at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez is the number one left-back at Liverpool right now, but the Merseyside club are aware of the need for competition for the Hungary international.

We understand that Robinson is ‘keen on a return to Merseyside’ and play for Liverpool, even though he is a former Everton player.

