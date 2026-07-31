Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Liverpool for out-of-favour Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao, who looks set to be replaced by an incoming rising star.

So far this summer, midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, and backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow have been the major signings for Man Utd.

A few weeks out from the start of the new season, it seems the Red Devils will be more active in a bid to help permanent boss Michael Carrick for the campaign ahead.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Marcus Rashford, who spent the last season and a half out on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa respectively.

If he stays, Man Utd will have the likes of Patrick Dorgu, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo, as wide options, which begs the question, do they need more wingers?

Meanwhile, over at Liverpool, TEAMtalk previously revealed that they are prioritising Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, although the Frenchman will command a huge fee.

If the Reds want to look for a cheaper option, although they did just sign winger Victor Munoz to go alongside Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, and Federico Chiesa, Conceicao could be an option.

The 23-year-old only joined Juventus from FC Porto last summer, after a positive loan stint, but it seems he is already surplus to requirements at the Italian giants.

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In the 2024/25 season, the Portuguese international scored seven goals and added six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Last term, his goal contributions fell to nine in 42 outings, and that may have convinced Juve to part ways with their £25.5m investment.

Juventus hope Man Utd and Liverpool want Conceicao

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are about to sign Bayer Leverkusen teenager Kerim Alajbegovic in a deal that could rise to £34m.

Meanwhile, Juve want to sell Conceicao in the region of £34m-43m, with the report stating that the 18-year-old’s arrival will be covered financially by the Portuguese’s departure.

The Old Lady have been in talks with ‘influential agent Jorge Mendes’ regarding Conceicao’s future, which lies ‘outside Juventus’.

The article claims there is interest in his services from Man Utd and Liverpool, with the winger likely to leave the Italian team before mid-August.

However, it remains to be seen if the Premier League clubs would be willing to fork out that kind of fee for the former Ajax talent.

Like with so many transfers, agent Mendes could be key.

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