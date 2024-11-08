Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest transfer battles of the January window.

The 24-year-old Canadian international is out of contract at the end of the season and a host of top European clubs want to sign him on a free transfer.

David, 24, will be eligible to open pre-contract talks with non-French clubs from January 1st, so he could agree a free transfer in the near future.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are the current favourites to sign David but they will face competition from Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Man Utd are said to be considering a move for David due to the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season. As for Arsenal and Liverpool, David is considered a completely different profile to what they already possess within their attacking ranks.

He is considered to be one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 and has scored seven goals in 1o games so far this season. He is the joint-second top scorer in the division, tied with Mason Greenwood and one behind Bradley Barcola.

Juventus still hope that David chooses Turin as his eventual destination but Premier League clubs are now queuing up for his signature.

Jonathan David battle set to ignite

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle have also shown interest in David as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson, while West Ham are also admirers of his.

Wilson, 32, is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury and it’s likely he’ll leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Along with Newcastle, Chelsea are also admirers of David. A different report earlier this week named the Blues as Juventus’ ‘most fearsome rivals’ in the race for the striker.

Chelsea are open to signing a new front man if it doesn’t hamper the development of Nicolas Jackson and snapping up David on a bargain deal is reportedly appealing to them.

With that in mind, we could potentially see as many as SIX Premier League clubs open talks with David’s representatives in January. Juventus are favourites to sign him for now, but that could change.

Transfer gossip: Man Utd keeper to leave? / Arsenal put player ‘up for sale’

Meanwhile, a shock report has claimed that Amorim has deemed Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana surplus to requirements, suggesting he could be sold in January.

It has been claimed that Amorim ‘doesn’t want Onana’ and is prepared to say ‘goodbye’ to him this winter. Amorim has ‘not hesitated to point out that several aspects of the squad must change’ and Onana is the ‘first player who does not enter into his plans’.

Given Onana has been one of Man Utd’s standout over the past 12 months, it’s hard to see a scenario where Onana is replaced in 2025, but the report claims his ‘future is up in the air’ as Amorim is ‘unconvinced’.

It’s stated that ‘several clubs in the Premier League and other European leagues, including teams from La Liga and Serie A, could be interested in signing the goalkeeper.’

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Jakub Kiwior in January after he has struggled for consistent game time this season.

Kiwior, 24, was signed in January 2023 as cover in the left-back position during an injury crisis for the Gunners. Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna over the summer and he has moved ahead of Kiwior in the pecking order, who is reportedly becoming frustrated by his lack of opportunities.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to allow Kiwior to leave in January but want to sell him permanently, rather than loan him out. They have slapped a €20m (£16.7m / £21.4m) price tag on his head and Inter Milan, AC Milan as well as Villarreal have previously shown interest in him.

