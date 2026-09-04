Wales left-back keen on Man Utd move reaches FINAL decision as INEOS make Lewis Hall call

Manchester United’s quest to bring former Liverpool star Neco Williams to Old Trafford is set to end with the Nottingham Forest left-back about to sign a new contract, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the plan of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, regarding Newcastle United ace Lewis Hall.

On July 13, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Man Utd were interested in signing Williams from Forest in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had expressed interest in the former Liverpool full-back.

We reported at the time that Williams was ready to swap the City Ground for Old Trafford.

Despite being a former Liverpool player, the Wales international left-back was keen on a move to Man Utd and test himself at a higher level than Forest.

However, we reported at the time that Forest were planning to keep the 25-year-old left-back and hand him a new deal.

The Telegraph has now reported that Williams is close to agreeing to a four-year extension with the Tricky Trees.

With Forest remaining firm on their stance and Man Utd not making an official bid for Williams this summer, it seems that the Welsh star has moved on and is ready to commit himself to the Reds.

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Man Utd plan 2027 raid on Newcastle United for Lewis Hall – sources

While Man Utd have moved on from Williams, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are very much keen on a deal for Lewis Hall.

Man Utd wanted to sign Hall from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

However, Newcastle refused to sell the England international left-back.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Newcastle are planning to hand Hall a new contract.

However, Man Utd remain keen on the youngster and are planning to raid Newcastle in 2027 for him.

Sources have told us that Hall is keen on a move to Man Utd, just as he was this summer.

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