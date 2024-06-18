Manchester United and Liverpool are considering signing a new striker this summer and Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier is reportedly on their radars.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the most promising centre-forwards in Europe and has just enjoyed a fantastic breakout campaign in the Bundesliga.

Beier made 33 league appearances for Hoffenheim this term and scored an in impressive 16 goals, as well as making three assists.

The youngster’s excellent form has earned him a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad and he was an unused substitute in their opening 5-1 win over Scotland last Friday.

Beier’s performances have also caught the attention of multiple Premier League clubs with Man Utd and Liverpool both admirers of his, per reports.

He is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2027 but it seems that the German side are willing to part ways with him this summer for the right price.

They are well aware of the interest in his signature, however, and certainly won’t allow him to leave on the cheap. This could make a deal difficult for his suitors.

Hoffenheim name price for Man Utd, Liverpool target

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Hoffenheim have slapped a price tag of €40m (£33.8m) on Beier as they are keen to ‘maximise their profits’ on the forward.

It’s worth noting that his value could ‘skyrocket’ even further if he performs well in the Euros, however.

They signed Beier on a free transfer back in 2018 so offloading him for a big fee would represent a great bit of business for the German club.

There have been rumours that the striker has a release clause in his contract but Tutto Mercato say that this is not the case.

Beier’s price was previously set at just over £25m but they have now added another £9m onto that amid the interest from Man Utd and Liverpool.

It’s noted that Atletico Madrid are also interested in the once-capped Germany international but they are only willing to pay £25m for him, which effectively rules them out of the race.

Ratcliffe is keen to add another striker to his Man Utd squad who can compete with Rasmus Hojlund, especially with Anthony Martial leaving the club.

Beier fits into Ratcliffe’s philosophy of targeting young players with high potential so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Devils launch an offer for him.

Liverpool, on the other hand, want more competition for Darwin Nunez and as mentioned, Beier is one player reportedly identified the Reds as a target.

It will be interesting to see which club makes the first concrete move in the race for Beier and whether anyone is willing to spend €40m on him this summer.

